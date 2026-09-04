Abra signs ex-UAAP MVP for historic EASL debut in Cebu

Malik Diouf | Inquirer photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abra Solid North Weavers are not coming to the East Asia Super League just to make up the numbers.

The reigning Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League champions have begun assembling their roster for their historic EASL debut in Cebu, with former UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf serving as their naturalized player for the 2026–27 season.

Abra secured the services of the 6-foot-11 Diouf, the UAAP Season 85 MVP, on Sept. 4 as the Weavers prepare for their first EASL game. They will play against Hong Kong Eastern on Oct. 3 at the SM Seaside Arena Cebu.

EASL season opener

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be part of the opening day of the 2026–27 EASL season, which features a double-header with the other competing teams.

It will also mark the first time an MPBL team will represent the Philippines in the regional club competition, giving the Weavers an opportunity to showcase the league’s brand of basketball against some of East Asia’s best.

READ: MPBL’s Abra Weavers headline EASL opener at new Cebu arena

Abra has plenty of reason to be confident. The Weavers are currently sitting on top of the MPBL standings with a league-best 21–2 record in the elimination round. They are also the No. 1 team in the North Division and will enter the playoffs as one of the favorites to defend their crown.

Malick Diouf and Abra Weavers

Diouf’s addition gives Abra another imposing presence in the paint as it gears up for the tougher EASL competition ahead. Diouf isn’t new to playing with commercial/pro teams outside the UAAP. He also played for the Zamboanga Valientes at one point and is one of the best veteran bigmen in the UAAP, with his three finals appearances with the UP Fighting Maroons.

EASL rules allow participating teams to bring in up to four foreign players, including two imports and either an Asian heritage or naturalized player.

With Diouf taking the naturalized slot, Abra still has room for two imports, although the team has yet to reveal who will fill those spots.

READ: MPBL: Cebu Greats stun Abra Weavers, snap 19-game win streak

The Weavers were placed in Group C alongside the Ryukyu Golden Kings, Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, and Hong Kong Eastern.

The group will be no easy ride. Ryukyu and Taoyuan were both semifinalists in the EASL last season. To recall, Ryukyu snapped Meralco’s playoff hopes after beating the PBA club, 88–79, in the Bolts’ final group-stage game.

Abra, however, will have time to prepare. Before taking on the region’s best, the Weavers must first get through the MPBL playoffs and complete their title defense.

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