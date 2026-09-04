Still no F2F: Haze extends remote classes in Cebu City until Sept. 5

A view of Metro Cebu amid the ‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality. | CDN Digital photo Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Face-to-face classes in all levels in Cebu City, both public and private, will remain suspended until Saturday, September 5, as the city continues to deal with hazardous air quality caused by transboundary haze. Acting Cebu City Mayor Tomas R. Osmeña signed Executive Order No. 106, Series of 2026, further extending the temporary suspension of in-person classes and other protective measures previously imposed under Executive Order Nos. 104 and 105. The extension was announced by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival on Friday, September 4, while he is on official travel.

READ: DOH-7 discourages wet towels for haze, urges N95 or fitted masks

All levels covered

Under EO 106, the suspension covers all levels of public and private schools within Cebu City and includes not only regular classes but also examinations and school-based activities scheduled for Saturday. The order extends the measures under EO 105, which had previously suspended face-to-face classes until Friday, September 4. The latest extension was issued as hazardous air-quality conditions continued, with the order citing an Air Quality Update from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau Region VII dated September 4. EO 106 states that the measures will remain in effect until Saturday, September 5, or until further notice. It also provides that the order may be earlier lifted, modified or further extended depending on prevailing air-quality conditions and official advisories from concerned government agencies.

READ: Metro Cebu air quality eases but remains ‘very unhealthy’

The order took effect immediately upon signing. Executive Orders 104 and 105 will continue to remain in force and effect, except as further extended by EO 106. The Department of Education–Cebu City Division, in coordination with private schools and higher education institutions, together with the City Public Information Office, is tasked with ensuring the immediate dissemination and implementation of the order.

Air quality remains a concern

In his Friday social media post, Archival said the city government continues to monitor and act on the situation while he is away on official travel. He said the further extension was necessary because the hazardous air-quality conditions brought about by the transboundary haze continue to prevail. Archival urged residents to follow official advisories, limit unnecessary outdoor activities and continue taking precautions. He acknowledged the impact of the continued suspension on students, teachers, parents and school personnel, but said the health and safety of children and the wider community remain the priority. The city government also said protective measures would continue while air quality monitoring and official advisories from concerned government agencies are ongoing.

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