cdn mobile

Malacañang respects court’s arrest warrant issuance vs VP Sara Duterte

By: Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos - Philippine News Agency | September 04,2026 - 05:00 PM
Sara duterte arrest warrant
COURT RULING. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro during a Palace briefing in this undated photo. Castro said on Friday (Sept. 4, 2026) that Malacañang respects the Quezon City Regional Trial Court’s decision to issue a warrant of arrest against Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with grave threats charges stemming from her “assassination” remarks against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (File photo)

MANILA – Malacañang on Friday said it respects the Quezon City court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with the grave threats charges stemming from her remarks against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said, “Ginagalang ng Palasyo ang anumang desisyon o kautusan ng korte (The Palace respects any decision of or directive from the court).”

Castro’s statement came after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 issued an arrest warrant on three counts of grave threats.

The court set the bail for Duterte at PHP120,000 for each count.

The cases stemmed from Duterte’s statement during an online press conference in November 2024 that she had contracted someone to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she were killed.

The Department of Justice filed three grave threat charges against Duterte over her “assassination” remarks against the President.

Duterte’s camp earlier sought the dismissal of the cases, citing lack of jurisdiction. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Sara Duterte
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.