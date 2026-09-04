Cesafi cancels Sept. 5 games due to haze

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has canceled all four basketball games scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Cebu Coliseum due to the unhealthy air quality caused by the haze affecting Cebu.

The cancelation was made in accordance with a memorandum issued by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

READ: Still no F2F: Haze extends remote classes in Cebu City until Sept. 5

This marks the second time this week that Cesafi has cancelled games because of the haze, despite the matches being held indoors.

Last Thursday, Sept. 3, Cesafi also called off two scheduled games at the Cebu Coliseum due to the same concern over unhealthy air quality.

Here are the Sept. 5 games that have been cancelled:

12:30 p.m. — Paref Springdale School Titans vs. San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors

2:00 p.m. — San Roque College de Cebu Greyhounds vs. University of Cebu Webmasters

3:30 p.m. — Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats vs. University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers

5:00 p.m. — University of San Carlos Warriors vs. University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars

The games will be rescheduled, with the new dates and times to be announced by Cesafi.

The postponement comes as Cebu continues to experience haze that has resulted in unhealthy air quality, prompting authorities and sports organizers to take precautions for the safety of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators.

READ: UAAP adjusts September basketball schedule for Gilas duties

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