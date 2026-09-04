Teachers for barangay elections: DepEd Mandaue on prep mode

Poll watchers, teachers, electoral board members and technical staff from the Department of Education conduct the final inspection, testing and sealing of vote-counting machines and other election paraphernalia at Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila in this file photo taken on May 5, 2025. INQUIRER.net file photo, Marianne Bermudez

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City is preparing teachers who may be tapped to serve in the November Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the DepEd Mandaue City Schools Division, said the department has been coordinating with the Commission on Elections and is prepared to provide the teachers needed for the elections.

“DepEd is really prepared with the election. Andam na ta daan sa gipangayo sa Comelec, naghuwat ra pod ta if madayon o dili basta we have to continue our job, we will not stop kung unsa ang mandate sa DepEd, we will continue. Nag-agad ra pod tas taas if madayon o dili basta kami we are working for it mahuman amoang trabaho with regards to BSKE, Espina said.

(We are ready for whatever Comelec may ask of us; we are only waiting to know if the elections push through. We await the word of the higherups but we have to finish our job.)

READ: Escudero seeks passage of bill setting fixed term for barangay, SK officials

Marshaling of frontliners

Espina said the teachers are currently being asked to signify their interest in serving in the elections, while the specific schedules for seminars and orientations will depend on the Comelec.

He said the number that will be sought by Comelec would likely be more than 1,000 teachers basing on previous elections.

Espina said that there were already initial schedules for teachers orientations but the division is awaiting if the elections push through.

Espina said teachers who have relatives involved in local politics may be assigned to another barangay to avoid possible conflicts of interest.

Responsive volunteers

He added that while election service is voluntary, teachers have historically responded to the need for personnel during elections and many continue to serve when called upon.

The preparations come as the November 2026 BSKE remains on the electoral calendar, although there have been proposals seeking to postpone the polls.

Senate Bill No. 2387, sponsored by Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, seeks to set the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years, which would move the scheduled November 2026 elections to November 2028.

The last BSKE was held in October 2023 and was originally expected to be held again in 2025. The elections were postponed to November 2026 after the terms of incumbent barangay and SK officials were extended to four years.

READ: Escudero bill on 5-year barangay, SK terms draws support

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