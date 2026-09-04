Dalaguete vegetable farmer on motorbike shot, killed

The body of the victim. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old farmer was shot dead in a violent ambush while driving his motorcycle loaded with baskets of fresh vegetables on Thursday evening, September 3, in Barangay Nalhub, Dalaguete, Cebu.

Police identified the victim as alias “JR,” a farmer and resident of Barangay Nalhub. Investigators confirmed that the victim died instantly at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of his body.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. while the victim was transporting his produce along the road.

The Dalaguete Municipal Police Station immediately launched an investigation after receiving a call from the Barangay Chairman of Nalhub reporting the shooting.

Initial police findings revealed that the victim was actively maneuvering his motorcycle—which was carrying vegetable baskets (locally known as bukag)—when he was fired upon.

READ: Liloan robbery: Man with knife fails to get money, settles with cigarettes instead

Probe in progress

At the crime scene, forensic investigators recovered two empty shell casings believed to be from a .45 caliber handgun, as well as two misfired rounds of ammunition.

The perpetrator remains unidentified and fled the scene following the attack.

The Dalaguete Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and trace the whereabouts of the suspect.

READ: Man abducted in Consolacion is dead man found in Cebu City brgy – cops

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