VP Sara’s 2 ex-security officers, alleged bagman dropped as witnesses

IMPEACHMENT WITNESS. Ramil Madriaga appears at the impeachment hearing against Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on April 14, 2026. House impeachment team adviser and spokesperson Ace Barbers on Friday (Sept. 4) said Madriaga, Col. Raymund Dante Lachica and Col. Dennis Nolasco will no longer be presented as witnesses in the impeachment trial of Duterte. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA- The House prosecution has dropped plans to present two of Vice President Sara Duterte’s former security officers and alleged former bagman Ramil Madriaga as witnesses in her impeachment trial, saying evidence already presented is sufficient to support allegations of misuse, misappropriation and irregular liquidation of P612.5 million in confidential funds.

House impeachment team adviser and spokesperson Ace Barbers identified the two former security officers as Col. Raymund Dante Lachica and Col. Dennis Nolasco, who have both figured in testimonies on the handling of Duterte’s confidential funds at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd).

“The three allegations in this article have already been substantiated by the previous witnesses na iniharap, ‘yun nga ’yung sinasabi natin sa misuse, misappropriation, at saka irregular liquidation (presented on the misuse, misappropriation and irregular liquidation of confidential funds),” Barbers said during an online press briefing Friday.

“Sa prosecution panel, with the witnesses na iniharap, napatunayan na po natin ’yan (The prosecution panel had already proven that with the witnesses already presented) … So there is no need for additional witnesses like Col. Lachica, Col. Nolasco, and Madriaga,” he added.

Acosta testified as a hostile prosecution witness that Duterte instructed her to turn over four PHP125-million tranches, or a total of PHP500 million in OVP confidential funds, to Lachica.

She also disclaimed personal knowledge of how the money was ultimately distributed after turning it over to him.

Nolasco, meanwhile, was linked to DepEd’s confidential funds through the earlier House testimony of former DepEd SDO Edward Fajarda.

Fajarda testified during House proceedings that he turned over three PHP37.5-million confidential fund releases, totaling PHP112.5 million, to Nolasco upon Duterte’s instruction when she was education secretary.

Madriaga had been considered a potentially significant prosecution witness after identifying himself during House impeachment proceedings as Duterte’s former aide and alleged bagman.

In a sworn testimony before the House Committee on Justice in April, Madriaga claimed that he personally handled and distributed the first PHP125 million in OVP confidential funds released in December 2022 and disposed of the entire amount in less than 24 hours.

He alleged that he delivered bags containing millions of pesos to several locations upon Duterte’s instruction and implicated Lachica and Nolasco in the alleged movement of the money. Duterte has denied Madriaga’s allegations.

Despite Madriaga’s earlier inclusion among prospective witnesses, Barbers said the prosecution now believes his testimony, along with those of Lachica and Nolasco, would no longer be necessary given the evidence already on record.

The prosecution will instead proceed with its remaining witnesses as it seeks to complete its presentation of evidence on the confidential fund charge.

The witnesses are Fajarda and his wife, DepEd Assistant Secretary Sunshine Charry Fajarda; Philippine Statistics Authority Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande; Police Maj. Jovelyn Magay; and Commission on Audit official Bresilio Sabaldan.

The Senate impeachment court has issued subpoenas for the five to appear as prosecution witnesses in the Sept. 7 to 9 trial proceedings.

Edward Fajarda’s personal appearance, however, could still be dispensed with because of his medical condition if the prosecution and defense agree to stipulate on the matters his testimony is intended to establish.

The prosecution is targeting Sept. 9 to finish presenting evidence on Article I, which covers the alleged misuse, misappropriation and irregular liquidation of PHP612.5 million in confidential funds. (PNA)

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