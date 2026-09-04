PAGASA sees ‘Habagat’ lasting until end-Sept., but less rain
MANILA – The southwest monsoon or “Habagat” is expected to persist until the end of September but relatively less rainfall is likely compared to the past week, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.
“Relatively less rains compared to previous weeks is expected because the tropical cyclones north of the Philipines are weak and far,” PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.
“Habagat will continue to drench the western sections of Luzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Visayas. Most of the affected areas will experience normal rainfall, while some may even experience below normal rainfall,” he added.
READ: Habagat to bring heavy rains across Luzon, Western Visayas
Servando also confirmed that an unprecedented huge volume of rainfall like the one recorded in Quezon City last Aug. 17 could be possible.
“That’s possible because of the ‘habagat’ season, and because PAGASA is expecting two to three cyclones this month,” he said.
To recall, PAGASA’s Science Garden Station in Quezon City recorded 201.7 mm. of rainfall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. last Aug. 17.
Servando earlier explained that there was a surge that day, and heavy rainfall was observed during the five-hour window. (PNA)
READ: Cebu to see rain showers, thunderstorms as habagat persists
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