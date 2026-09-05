Bonoan pleads not guilty to graft charges in flood control case

Former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan in file photo. INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Friday pleaded not guilty to a graft charge, hours after his release following the dismissal of separate plunder and graft cases linked to the flood control scandal.

Bonoan’s lawyer, Stephanie Ong, entered the plea during his arraignment before the Sandiganbayan Second Division, presided over by Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg.

The graft case links him to an alleged conspiracy with Sen. Jinggoy Estrada to include flood control projects in the 2025 budget, from which Estrada allegedly got a P213.7-million kickback.

READ: 1 of 3 Sandigan justices objects to dropping Bonoan from plunder case

The Second Division earlier denied a motion by Ombudsman prosecutors to amend the information to discharge Bonoan.

Discharged a free man

After the arraignment, the court proceeded to pretrial, overruling a manifestation from Ong who argued that her client was “not yet ready,” since he had yet to submit his pretrial brief.

On Friday morning, Bonoan, 81, was discharged a free man from the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame, where he had been confined for treatment of ailments since his surrender in June.

He did not face the media.

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