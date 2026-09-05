Cebu’s Resil Mojares, national artist for literature, passes on

| Contributed photo / USC Press

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Professor Emeritus Resil Mojares, the renowned Cebuano author, historian, and literary critic, died in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, his family said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beloved father, Resil Buagas Mojares,” read the the statement released on social media.

“He joined our creator today, in the early morning of September 5th. He had just celebrated his 83rd birthday yesterday, and we are grateful to have spent his final day honoring and celebrating his life.”

Family pillar

“Papa Resil was a pillar of our family, and although we will miss him dearly every day, we find comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with our dear mother, Sally, who left us in 2022,” the Mojares family members said.

They expressed their conviction that husband and wife are “Together once again, resting peacefully in eternity.”

Details of Mojares’ wake and funeral are being arranged and will be announced to the public.

“Resil is survived by his loving children, Kim Carmel, Mark Soren, Ressa Gail, and Anna Leigh, daughter-in-law Therry, son-in-law James, and five grandchildren, Margaret Alexi, Maxine Therese, Micah Kathryn, Jamie Madeline, and Chloe Jeremy,” the family said in the statement.

Pride of Cebu and the Philippines

A longtime educator and prolific writer, Professor Emeritus Mojares published at least six National Book Award-winning works and was a founding director of the Cebuano Studies Center of the University of San Carlos.

He united and taught many scholars and teachers from or based in Cebu in the study of history, literature, culture, and heritage.

His expertise was recognized with visiting professorships at Kyoto University in Japan, National University of Singapore, and University of California at Los Angeles in the Unites States.

In 2018, the country recognized him as National Artist for Literature.

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