CEVIPPCO extends aid to Cebu hog farmers

| Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group of hog growers in Central Visayas is helping Cebuano hog farmers acquire high-quality genetic-line breeders through a collaboration with the Department of Agriculture-Central Visayas (DA-RFO VII) and the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork).

A total of 400 female pigs will be distributed to hog farmers in Carcar City, Barili, and the islands of Bantayan and Camotes under a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed by the Central Visayas Pork Producers Association (CEVIPPCO), DA-RFO VII, the Carcar City government, and local hog raisers’ associations.

The MOA signing was held on September 3, 2026, at the People’s Hall of Carcar City Hall and was attended by around 100 farmer-beneficiaries in Carcar City, along with local government officials led by Mayor Patricio Barcenas, representatives from CEVIPPCO and DA-RFO VII, and delegates from other beneficiary groups.

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These groups include the Sitio Lomboy Farmers Multipurpose Association, Bantayan Island Layer and Hog Raisers Association, and Camotes Integrated Swine Producers Association.

Barcenas, for his part, encouraged the farmers from the 35 cooperatives benefiting from the program in Carcar City to properly care for the breeders and fully utilize their potential to establish a sustainable livelihood in hog farming.

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“Panagsa ra ta hatagan ani ug swerte kaayu ta nga naapil ta ani,” Barcenas said.

(We don’t get opportunities like this often, and we’re very lucky to be included in this.)

READ: Free from ASF: 16 Cebu Province LGUs cleared to ship, sell hogs

Rolando Tambago, vice chairman of ProPork and chairman of CEVIPPCO, said the initiative is their way of contributing to the hog industry in Cebu, particularly by supporting small-scale farmers.

As an industry leader and as president of Virginia Farms, Tambago said they see it as their responsibility to serve as a “big brother” by helping connect government programs, such as the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) Program, with backyard hog raisers.

“We hope we will have more grants like this so that we can really help our fellow hog farmers and eventually help in achieving sustainable livelihood for the farmers and food security for the Filipinos,” Tambago said.

Cebu remains the country’s third-largest livestock producer, with the industry’s value reaching P23.39 billion in 2025. However, this marked a 4.8-percent decline from P24.56 billion recorded in 2024. In 2023, the industry generated P26.68 billion.

In an earlier interview, Tambago said some large farms in Cebu had scaled back production, while some smaller farmers had temporarily stopped raising hogs due to unfavorable market conditions.

“Threat of ASF continues, and the market prices of hogs remains low. The industry needs to recover and we think we have a role to play there,” he said.

Tambago added that the industry remains hopeful following the recent passage of Republic Act No. 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act (AIDCA), which provides for an annual investment of P200 billion over 10 years to modernize the country’s livestock, poultry, and dairy sectors.

According to Tambago, the allocation will be made available starting in 2027 and can be accessed through programs implemented by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

With this development, he said the private sector, through ProPork and CEVIPPCO, will continue to work with the DA to ensure that the investment is maximized to help the industry recover.

Engr. Cirilo Namoc, DA-RFO VII Regional Technical Director for Operations, thanked the private sector for its active role in assisting the DA in implementing livestock programs such as the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE).

“Our goal is food security, food sufficiency and we would like thank our very active private sectors in helping us with this goal. They helped encourage farmers to go back to farming. The Inspire Program is just one of our programs the help achieve this goal. Through the distribution of breeders with the best genetics, we hope help the industry recover,” Namoc said.

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