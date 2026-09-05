Cebu may see afternoon, evening rain showers, thunderstorms
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu may experience rain showers or thunderstorms on Saturday, September 5, although skies are expected to remain partly cloudy to at times cloudy, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In its Special 24-Hour Weather Forecast and Extended Weather Outlook issued at 5 a.m. Saturday, Pagasa forecast a low to moderate chance of rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening over Cebu.
Temperatures are expected to range from 27°C to 33°C, while winds will blow from the southwest at 30 to 50 kilometers per hour (kph). Coastal waters are forecast to be moderate to rough, with wave heights of 1.3 to 3.3 meters.
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Rain showers to continue Sunday
There is a possibility for rain showers or thunderstorms to continue into Sunday, September 6, although winds and sea conditions are expected to ease.
Pagasa forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Cebu, with a low to moderate chance of rain showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
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Winds are expected to weaken to 20 to 30 kph from the southwest, while coastal waters are forecast to become slight to moderate, with waves ranging from 0.8 to 1.3 meters.
Temperatures are expected to remain between 27°C and 33°C.
Heat index remains high
Despite the possibility of rain, Cebu may still experience potentially uncomfortable heat.
Pagasa’s special outlook places Cebu’s heat index at 35°C to 41°C for September 5 and 6, within the agency’s “Extreme Caution” category.
Habagat affects Luzon, Visayas
The southwest monsoon, or habagat, is affecting Luzon and the Visayas, according to Pagasa.
Pagasa’s regional forecast said the rest of the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.
Western Visayas, meanwhile, is expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.
Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, is also forecast to have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, while Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon.
Across the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, winds are generally expected to be light to moderate from the south to southwest, with slight to moderate seas.
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