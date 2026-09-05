Pam creates TWG for Malapascua Island power transition

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | September 05,2026 - 11:05 AM

A glimpse of the shoreline in Malapascua Island, Cebu | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial Government has begun transitioning its interim power-generation operations on Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan to a permanent and authorized service provider.

On September 4, Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 48, creating a technical working group to oversee the orderly transition as the Capitol prepares to exit its emergency power-generation role. The move also seeks to ensure that the island’s electricity supply remains stable throughout the transition.

The executive order was issued two years after the Capitol stepped in to prevent a prolonged power crisis on Malapascua Island, signaling the province’s intent to turn over the emergency operation to a legally authorized and technically capable successor without disrupting power service.

Power outages are common on Malapascua Island, a popular tourism destination in Daanbantayan town.

The Capitol took over the island’s interim power-generation operations in August 2024 after the previous power provider ceased operations. It acquired and deployed four 500-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) generator sets to maintain electricity service on the island.

READ: Cebu eyes power generation takeover on Malapascua Island

Transition process

Under EO No. 48, the TWG is tasked with assessing the feasibility and requirements for transitioning power operations on the island to the National Power Corporation–Small Power Utilities Group (NPC-SPUG), Cebu II Electric Cooperative Inc. (CEBECO II), a duly authorized microgrid system provider, or another legally qualified entity.

The TWG will conduct a technical, legal, financial, environmental, and operational assessment of the existing power system, including the province-owned generators and other assets, fuel requirements, generation and consumption data, operating costs, permits, and regulatory compliance.

It will also prepare a transition and continuity plan identifying the successor operator, requirements, timelines, potential risks, fallback arrangements, and protocols to prevent avoidable service interruptions.

READ: Malapascua Island: Taking a land tour with ‘habal-habal’ drivers as tour guides

Malapascua TWG

Provincial Administrator Atty. Joseph Durano will lead the TWG, with Provincial General Services Officer Maria Teresa Alcos serving as vice chairperson. Its members comprise provincial officials; chairpersons of appropriate Provincial Board committees, including Board Members Stanley Caminero and Kerrie Keane Shimura; Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr.; and representatives from the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), NPC-SPUG, and CEBECO II.

“The order makes clear that the province’s interim operation was never intended to be permanent. However, no turnover may take place unless the successor operator’s legal authority, technical readiness, generation capacity, fuel supply, personnel, and continuity arrangements have been established and documented,” the provincial government said.

READ: Exploring Malapascua Island: Where to go and what to do

It added that the operational turnover should be treated separately from the disposition of provincial assets, which remains subject to applicable laws.

Under EO No. 48, the TWG may conduct inspections, consultations, and negotiations and prepare non-binding draft agreements.

However, it cannot execute definitive turnover or property-disposition agreements, approve regulated electricity rates, or bind the provincial government or other entities beyond its legal authority.

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