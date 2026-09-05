‘Feel free to walk on me’: Lea Salonga gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Photo by Joe Cobilla

LILOAN, Cebu — Lea Salonga is giving everyone a permission to walk all over her after becoming the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Tony Award–winning actress and singer received the 2,855th star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in a ceremony held at Pantages Theater on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.

The Broadway icon drew laughs during her speech as she joked about fans soon stepping on her star.

READ: LOOK: Lea Salonga’s historic Hollywood Walk of Fame star ready for unveiling

“Feel free to walk on me,” said Salonga.

The honor is another first in her 45-year arsenal, being also the first Filipina to win the Laurence Olivier Award and Tony Awards as Best Actress in her role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.”

Salonga is also known for providing singing voices of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin” and the titular character in “Mulan.” /// with reports from INQUIRER.net

READ: Lea Salonga reacts to Senator Gatchalian’s Twitter meltdown

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