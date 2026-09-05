Aumentado urges dengue prevention measures amid Bohol outbreak

An Aedes mosquito, the type that spreads all four known dengue viruses | National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Governor Erico Aris Aumentado is pushing for the adoption of prevention measures following the declaration of a dengue outbreak in Bohol.

Data from the Bohol Provincial Health Office (BPHO) showed that 1,883 dengue cases and 21 deaths were recorded in the province from January 4 to August 22, 2026.

Bohol had exceeded the dengue epidemic threshold for three consecutive weeks, with a case fatality rate of 1.12 percent, according to the executive order signed by Aumentado on August 27.

READ: Cebu City dengue cases climb 12% to 1,228; 10 deaths logged

Dengue outbreak in Bohol

The order said that most of the dengue cases were reported in Tagbilaran City and the municipalities of Talibon, Ubay, Getafe, and Tubigon.

“There is an urgent need to escalate and intensify dengue outbreak management measures to control the transmission of dengue in the community and prevent the occurrence of deaths due to the disease,” Aumentado said in his EO.

READ: Cebu Capitol hospitals activate dengue fast lanes as cases cluster

In a social media post on Saturday, September 5, Aumentado reiterated his earlier appeal for the different local government units, barangays, and communities “to strengthen dengue prevention and act early.”

“Anaa karon ang Bohol sa usa ka province-wide dengue outbreak. Busa, importante nga magtinabangay ug magbantay kita aron mapugngan ang dugang pagkatag sa dengue sa atong mga komunidad,” the Governor said.

(Bohol is currently under a province-wide dengue outbreak. Therefore, it is important for us to work together and remain vigilant to prevent the further spread of dengue in our communities.)

Prevention urged

He also shared reminders from the BPHO that while El Niño and dry weather do not directly cause dengue, water storage and stagnant water can create breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Aumentado also pushed for the implementation of the “4 O’Clock Search and Destroy” campaign as part of efforts to combat dengue.

“Dengue prevention is a shared responsibility. Start with the places we can check today,” he said.

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