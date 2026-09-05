2 suspects arrested for fatal shooting of Dalaguete farmer

Mugshots of the two suspects in the fatal shooting of a farmer in Dalaguete, Cebu | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police authorities have arrested two men allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of a local farmer on Thursday evening in Barangay Nalhub, Dalaguete, Cebu.

Authorities identified the suspects through their aliases “Ken,” 24, and “Bem-bem,” 29, both residents of the same village where the crime took place.

Investigators reported that the victim was driving his motorcycle while carrying baskets of fresh produce when the assailants opened fire along a section of the barangay road on September 3.

READ: Dalaguete shooting: Suspected lookout nabbed, shooter still at large

Following a hot-pursuit operation launched by the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, the two suspects were apprehended around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4.

Police said eyewitness accounts gathered during the initial investigation were critical in identifying the duo and establishing that they had conspired in the ambush.

Both suspects are currently detained at the Dalaguete Police Station. Police investigators are continuing their probe to determine the exact motive behind the killing, while murder charges are being prepared for filing in court.

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