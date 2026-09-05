DPWH laying groundwork for science-backed flood management master plans

(Photo from DPWH Facebook)

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is laying the technical groundwork to pave the way for science-backed flood control infrastructure in the future, especially amid current climate realities.

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen nationwide flood resiliency, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has ordered the updating of all flood management master plans to protect the Filipino people from massive flooding year after year.

According to a Facebook post on Friday, the department is collaborating with the University of the Philippines – Project Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (NOAH), local government units (LGUs), and key partner agencies to integrate detailed hazard mapping and scientific data before implementation to ensure that these master plans reflect current climate realities.

READ: Cebu City flooding submerges roads, strands commuters, prompts rescues

Flood management master plan

Based on the DPWH flood management master plans, detailed engineering designs (DED) are ongoing in 10 areas.

These are in the Apayao-Abulug River Basin in the Cordillera Region, Pampanga River Basin (Central Luzon), Bicol River Basin (Bicol Region), Panay River Basin (Western Visayas), Jalaur River Basin (Western Visayas), Buayan-Malungon River Basin (Davao Region and Soccsksargen), Agusan River Basin (Davao Region and Caraga), Agno River Basin (Ilocos Region), Ilog-Hilabangan River Basin (Western Visayas and Central Visayas), and Mindanao River Basin (Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao [BARMM]).

The department said that in six areas, the updated master plans have been completed and designs are finished: Abra (Cordillera), Tagoloan (Northern Mindanao), Cagayan de Oro (Northern Mindanao), Agus (Northern Mindanao), Davao (Northern Mindanao and Davao Region), and Tagum-Libuganon (Davao Region).

Master plans and feasibility studies in at least seven areas are also being updated to match current needs, such as water shift and climate change.

READ: Marcos: Management master plan vs floods kicks off now

These are in Cagayan (Cagayan Valley and Cordillera), Agno (Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera), Metro Manila and surrounding areas (Pasig-Marikina/National Capital Region [NCR] Laguna Bay), Davao (Northern Mindanao and Davao Region), Ilog-Hilabangan (Western Visayas and Central Visayas), Mindanao (Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and BARMM), and Metro Cebu (Central Visayas).

Meanwhile, the following master plans have been implemented or are ongoing: those in Tagoloan (completed in 2019); Cagayan (completed in 2019); Cagayan de Oro (completed in 2024); Metro Cebu (partially completed); Pampanga (Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Stage 1 already completed); DED of Central Luzon Floodway (ongoing); Metro Manila and surrounding areas (Pasig-Marikina/NCR Laguna Bay), ongoing implementation of Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project Phase IV; Tagum-Libugan (ongoing preparatory works under Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project Phase 1 [InFRA-1]); Agus (ongoing civil works under InFRA-1 Project); and Abra (ongoing civil works under InFRA-1 Project).

The DPWH reported that master plans were formulated as early as November 1982 for Tagoloan, and up to November 2022 for Pampanga and Bicol.

READ: Why Central Luzon needs more than piecemeal flood management projects

The master plan for Metro Manila and surrounding areas (Pasig-Marikina/NCR Laguna Bay) was formulated in March 1990; Cagayan (August 1987); Abra (June 2018); Agno (December 1991); Apayao-Abulug (June 2018); Cebu (June 2015); Ilog-Hilabangan (July 1991); Panay (November 1985); Jalaur (June 2018); Mindanao (March 2017); Cagayan de Oro (June 2011); Agus (June 2018), Davao (November 2018); Tagum-Libuganon (June 2018); Buayan-Malungon (June 2018); and Agusan (May 2008). (PNA)

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