Colon Night Market vendors grapple with rotational brownouts

A stretch of the Colon Night Market filled with stalls serving food and drinks. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andaes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The return of the Colon Night Market has brought crowds and customers, but for some vendors, the evening business has also come with a big problem: rotational brownouts that leave parts of the market without electricity.

Several vendors said the power interruptions have affected their operations, particularly stalls that rely on electricity to prepare food and drinks.

Others have adjusted by bringing rechargeable emergency lights so they can continue serving customers even when the market is plunged into darkness.

The newly reopened night market was among the areas affected by the one-hour rotational brownouts, with some stalls losing power because their electrical lines were connected to posts affected by the outage.

For vendors, the interruptions came during a period when the market was beginning to regain its footing.

READ: Colon Night Market returns; traffic adjustments in place

Shake vendors affected during rotational brownouts

For Lorenz Pacheco Evanghelio, 38, who manages a fruit shake stand at the night market, the brownouts make his work difficult because his business depends on electric blenders.

He said the business has been doing relatively well, but power interruptions have become a problem because they prevent the stall from preparing shakes.

“Sa amoang part, kay shake man amoa, lisod gyud kaayo. Pila ka minutes ang brownout, probably siguro mudagan og 30 minutes before mu-on, so affected gyud,” Evanghelio said.

“On our end, our shake business, it’s really difficult. How long did the brownout last? Probably around 30 minutes before the power came back on, so we were definitely affected.”

He estimated that they could wait around 30 minutes before electricity returns, during which they cannot operate their blenders.

To keep serving customers, the stall offers juices instead, giving customers alternatives such as avocado and banana drinks.

But the adjustment does not completely make up for the loss.

“Dili gyud nimo mapilit ang customer kay naa gyud customer nga ganahan og shake, so pait gyud gihapon kaayo,” Evanghelio said.

(You really cannot force customers, as some really like to have shake. So it has been really difficult.)

READ: Longer brownouts, worsening haze batter Metro Cebu

Other stalls lose potential sales

For Junas Molina, 44, owner of a tuslob buwa stall, the night market has been doing well since its comeback. The brownouts, however, have cost vendors like him some selling time.

Molina said power interruptions typically last 20 to 30 minutes, based on their experience at the market, including interruptions that occur around the time they begin setting up at 6 p.m.

“Dunay mga moments nga medyo mapalong ang kuryente, pero gamay ra na siya nga problema tingali kay dali ra man siya masulbad. More or less naa sa 20 minutes then mubalik ra dayon og on. Pero sayangan mi ato nga minutes kay sales gyud unta to siya,” he said.

(There are moments when the power cuts out briefly, but that’s probably just a small problem since it gets resolved pretty quickly. More or less, it takes about 20 minutes, and then it turns right back on. However, we feel bad about those lost minutes because that could have been actual sales.)

He estimated that a power interruption could mean losing roughly P3,000 in sales, equivalent to about 10 tables that could generate during the affected dining period.

Still, Molina said the outage has also had an unexpected effect on the night market’s visibility.

As people turn to social media and conduct live videos during the brownouts, the incident can draw attention to the newly reopened market.

For Molina, that can remind people that the Colon Night Market is operating again.

“Makaapektar pud sa amoa sa negative side kay maglisod mi og operate, pero ang makahatag pud og kaayohan kay mu-trend siya, kay mura’g ma-known og balik kay makaingon ang mga taw nga, “Ah naa na diay night market?” Kay syempre ganado man ang mga taw mag live live nga mao’y nahitabo nga mapagngan sa makadiyot,” he said.

(It also affects us negatively because it makes it hard for us to operate, but on the bright side, it creates a trend and brings back recognition because people will say, “Ah, so there’s a night market?” Because naturally, people enjoy going live on social media about what happened when the lights went out momentarily.)

But the publicity does not erase the operational problem, he added, as vendors still have difficulty serving customers while the electricity is out.

Molina said vendors are hoping the rotational brownouts will eventually stop, although they have little information about when the interruptions will occur.

Barbecue stalls cope with emergency lights

For Rowena Tolin, 34, who owns a barbecue stall, the brownouts have so far had less effect on sales because customers continue eating even when the electricity goes out.

The vendors, however, have had to prepare for the interruptions.

Tolin said they now bring rechargeable emergency lights to the market, charging them at home in the morning in anticipation of a possible brownout later in the evening.

She said the interruptions have become something vendors expect, particularly around 6:30 p.m.

Despite the darkness, customers can still see their food and surroundings through the emergency lights brought by vendors, while some customers use their cellphone flashlights.

For the barbecue stall, Tolin said the brownouts have not significantly affected sales.

But she pointed to a clear difference between stalls that can continue operating manually and those that depend on electricity.

While her barbecue business can continue serving customers with backup lighting, shake stalls cannot operate their electric blenders and consequently lose sales during the outage.

“So far, sa amoang negosyo sa barbecue, wala ra gyud siya naka-affect kay nagdala man gud mi og amoang mga emergency lights. Ang kani lang kaning mga shake [stalls] kay di gyud sila magamit, wa gyud silay halin,” Tolin said.

(So far, for our barbecue business, it really hasn’t affected us because we brought our own emergency lights. It’s just these shake stalls that can’t operate at all, so they don’t get any sales.)

READ: Pam calls energy summit as power supply tightens

Vendors prepare for more outages

The experience has prompted vendors to adjust to the possibility of further interruptions.

Some have started bringing backup lights, while food and beverage stalls that rely on electricity have had to find alternatives where possible.

The brownouts have also raised concerns among some marketgoers because portions of the night market can become dark during the interruptions, potentially creating opportunities for theft.

Despite the disruption, vendors said customers continued to visit and eat at the market.

As electricity returned to parts of Colon after a roughly hour-long rotational brownout, vendors were able to resume normal operations — but the experience showed how even short interruptions can mean lost operating time and sales for businesses that depend on electricity.

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