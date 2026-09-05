VP Duterte at Quezon City Hall of Justice: ‘I don’t feel safe’

Screenshot of Vice President Sara Duterte arriving at the Quezon City Hall of Justice. PHOTO BY ARNEL TACSON

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Z. Duterte said Saturday that she is fearing for her life following an issuance of an arrest warrant against her over three counts of grave threats.

Duterte released the statement on Saturday morning as she arrived at the Quezon City Hall of Justice.

“I have documented threats and harassment since 2023. I fear for my children. I do not feel they are safe if I am with them,” said Duterte in a statement.

READ: Malacañang respects court’s arrest warrant issuance vs VP Sara Duterte

READ: Arrest warrant issued vs Sara Duterte over grave threats

“Umalis na nga ako kung nasaan mga anak ko para pumunta sa korte pero pumunta pa rin ang pulis. I do not feel safe. Pakiramdam ko papatayin nila ako,” she added.

(I left where my children were to go to court but the police still came. I do not feel safe. I feel like they are going to kill me.)

While Duterte is facing a looming arrest, the court set bail at P120,000 for each of the three counts of grave threats. /mr

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