NBI probes armed civilians at Albuera, Leyte checkpoint

NBI Eastern Visayas Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc meets with Albuera Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa at the mayor’s office on Friday, September 4, as the NBI begins a fact-finding investigation into the presence of armed civilians alongside police personnel at a checkpoint in the Leyte town on September 2. | Jaz Bonifacio

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is conducting a fact-finding investigation into the presence of armed civilians with police personnel at a border control point in Albuera, Leyte, after a video of the September 2 incident circulated online and raised public concern.

NBI Eastern Visayas Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc visited Albuera on Friday, September 4, and met with Mayor Rolan ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa at the municipal mayor’s office.

Lotoc said the NBI investigation seeks to establish what actually happened, identify those involved and determine the possible implications of the incident on peace and security in the municipality.

READ: Kerwin Espinosa leads random drug test in Albuera, Leyte

“While the PNP (Philippine National Police) is conducting its own investigation because its personnel were involved, the NBI wants to establish whether the incident actually happened, who were involved, and what its implications are for peace and security in Albuera,” Lotoc told reporters.

“Our focus is to obtain records and documentation, identify those who may have been involved, and determine which agencies may have been involved so we can establish what really happened,” he added.

READ: Kerwin Espinosa surrenders loose firearms: ‘Law-abiding nata karon’

The incident gained attention after a video showing armed civilians at the checkpoint circulated on social media, prompting the Leyte Police Provincial Office to conduct its own investigation.

As an initial administrative measure, Albuera police chief Major Franklin Romeo Parangan and police personnel assigned at the checkpoint at the time of the incident were relieved from their posts pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lotoc said he was alarmed when he saw the video, noting that the presence of armed civilians at a checkpoint could cause concern and fear among residents.

“That was very alarming,” Lotoc said, pointing out that checkpoints are normally expected to be manned by government security personnel.

He declined to comment on whether Espinosa could have been involved in the incident, saying the NBI investigation must be based on facts and evidence.

“The reason why the NBI is conducting a probe is because we want to make sure that the outcome of the investigation is fact-based and evidence-based,” Lotoc said.

Espinosa welcomed the NBI investigation, saying he trusts the agency and is willing to cooperate.

“I trust the NBI, especially our Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc. I will provide all the documents through my lawyers,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa acknowledged that one of the armed civilians seen in the video was part of his security detail.

He said, however, that his security personnel were performing their duties after they noticed a white van that allegedly appeared suspicious.

Espinosa further claimed that the people inside the vehicle were PNP intelligence personnel. He did not explain why the alleged intelligence personnel were in the area or why they were being monitored by his security detail.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP