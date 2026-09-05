Tributes pour in for late National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares

Professor Emeritus Resil B. Mojares. CDN Digital file, Rene Elevera

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Grief has stricken the communities touched by the late Dr. Resil Mojares, and eulogies resounded from across the country as Filipinos awakened to news of his death on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, which his family announced in a statement posted on social media.

Manuel Quezon III, former editor-in-chief of the Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines, was among the first to pay respects to Mojares, an acclaimed and prolific scholar, historian, and critic.

“The light of the South has been extinguished and the nation is left in darkness with his passing,” Quezon, a longtime columnist of INQUIRER.net wrote in a social media post. “RIP (rest in peace), Resil Mojares.”

The covers of two of Mojares’ notable books — the collection of essays “House of Memory” and the groundbreaking intellectual history book “Brains of the Nation: Pedro Paterno, T.H. Pardo de Tavera, Isabelo de Los Reyes, and the Production of Modern Knowledge” — were featured in the message of Quezon, who is the grandson of the late Philippine President Manuel Quezon.

Of Mojares, Lawrence Ypil, the Cebuano poet and essayist who teaches courses including Philippine Literature in English at the Department of English of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, wrote: “Whenever we are looking for role models of what it means to be a good Filipino writer, Resil has always been foremost on my mind.”

“Into the house of memory,” Ypil wrote in a separate post, referencing Mojares’ masterpiece. “Goodbye Sir Resil. How sad for all of us.”

Mentor to authors

Professor Emeritus Jose Dalisay, Jr. of the University of the Philippines (UP) remembered Mojares, whom the country recognized as National Artist for Literature in 2018, as one of his “personal heroes.”

Mojares was described by Dalisay, a 16-time winner of the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, as “the kind of patient, thoughtful, and incisive scholar I would have wanted to be.”

“We often shared a workshop or conference stage but I never saw myself as his equal; he was a literary kuya (older brother) and I was a rapt listener and reader of his books,” Dalisay said.

“When Anvil asked me whom I wanted to write blurbs for my short story collection ‘Voyager and Other Fictions,’ I named Resil, and he graciously obliged,” Dalisay said, referring to the book publisher.”

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Dalisay recalled his last meeting with Mojares, in August 2025 at the Dumaguete Writers Festival.

“We had a good chat backstage and I jumped on the chance to swap pens with him — whatever was in our pockets then, a Montblanc ballpoint from me and a Pilot technical pen from him — to add to my collection of pens from National Artists and other prominent writers.”

Closing his tribute to Mojares, Dalisay wrote: “Rest up, Resil, now you can smoke and scribble all you want in that great coffeeshop in the sky.”

January Yap, assistant professor at UP Cebu’s College of Communication, Art, and Design (CCAD) shared on social media a photo of himself exchanging Christmas presents with Mojares.

“And just like that, as neat as your scholarship was, you just have to depart exactly where your birthday ends and your iteration begins,” Yap wrote in the caption.

“Eighty-three wise years all. Daghan kaayong salamat (a great many thanks), Sir Resil. For all the random fandom conversations in coffeeshops and bookshops. For letting us partake of your mind’s life. You will always stay alive in our thinking.”

Transmitting love for literature, writing dreams

Lilia Tio, author and former assistant professor at UP Cebu’s CCAD, recalled Mojares as her graduate school literature teacher at the University of San Carlos.

“Since my MA (Master of Arts) Literature days at the University of San Carlos in the 1980s (I owed him my love for Philippine Literature and my wanting to be a writer) up until last Saturday, 29 August 2026, when he said yes to a talk on Our Lady of Guadalupe organized by our heritage group Hamiling Binilin,” she said.

“He was in a light mood, endearing in his attempt to relate to the Guadalupe parishioners in Cebuano. We had dinner after, onwards to coffee, where he seemed not so keen on going home yet, as he had lots to share. We brought him home at almost 10 pm, hugged him and exchanged a good night with him. Six days later, he was gone. It hurts. But he had already done so much. Pahulay na (rest now), Sir.”

Further words of honor and farewell have been written of Mojares, along with messages of sympathy for his family, especially from generations of those who studied under his tutelage.

As of this writing, the Mojares family continues to make arrangements for the late national artist’s wake and burial, details of which will be made public.

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