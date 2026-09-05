Sara Duterte posts P360,000 bail in grave threats case

Screenshot of Vice President Sara Duterte arriving at the Quezon City Hall of Justice. | PHOTO BY ARNEL TACSON

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday posted bail for three counts of grave threats filed against her before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

Duterte personally appeared before QC RTC Branch 98 to post bail, accompanied by her lawyers, Atty. Paul Lawrence Lim and Atty. Michael Poa.

In total, Duterte posted a cash bond of P360,000—or P120,000 for each count of the charges against her.

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