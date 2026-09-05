Sara Duterte posts P360,000 bail in grave threats case
By: Zacarian Gavin Sarao - Inquirer.net | September 05,2026 - 01:44 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday posted bail for three counts of grave threats filed against her before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC).
Duterte personally appeared before QC RTC Branch 98 to post bail, accompanied by her lawyers, Atty. Paul Lawrence Lim and Atty. Michael Poa.
In total, Duterte posted a cash bond of P360,000—or P120,000 for each count of the charges against her.
ALSO READ: Ridon: Arrest case vs Sara Duterte separate from impeachment
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.