Metro Cebu air quality improves but remains ‘Very Unhealthy’

A view of Metro Cebu amid the ‘Very Unhealthy’ air quality. | CDN Digital photo Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality showed an improvement on Saturday morning, Sept. 5, but remained at the “very unhealthy” level, according to the latest monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7).

The EMB-7 monitoring station in Talisay City recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 161 at 11 a.m., improving from 166 at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Both readings remained within the “very unhealthy” classification, which covers an AQI of 151 to 200 under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order 2020-14.

Metro Cebu air quality

The latest figures marked a continued improvement in Metro Cebu’s AQI after it reached the “acutely unhealthy” range earlier this week.

On Friday, Sept. 4, Metro Cebu recorded an AQI of 202 at 7 a.m., classified as “acutely unhealthy,” before improving to 197 at 11 a.m., bringing it back to the “very unhealthy” category.

Despite the improvement, Metro Cebu’s latest AQI remains within a level considered a health concern.

READ: EMB-7: Metro Cebu air quality hits highest level; masks urged

Public health precautions advised

Under DENR guidelines for “very unhealthy” air quality, people with existing heart or respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and rest as much as possible.

Residents are also urged to postpone unnecessary trips and voluntarily restrict vehicle use.

Moreover, EMB-7 continues to encourage residents to wear masks, particularly N95 masks, to reduce exposure to air pollutants.

The bureau continues to monitor local ambient air quality amid reports of haze across the region to assess its presence, extent, and potential health impacts.

READ: DOH: Better mask up amid haze from Indonesia forest fires

Records in Toledo also improve

Meanwhile, air quality at the EMB-7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, remained in the “good” classification on Saturday.

The station recorded an AQI of 46 at both 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., classified as “good.”

This follows Friday’s readings of 113 at 7 a.m., classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” and 79 at 11 a.m., classified as “fair.”

EMB-7 continues to advise the public to stay informed and regularly check the latest official air-quality readings and advisories as monitoring of the reported haze continues.

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