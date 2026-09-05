Suspects in Consolacion kidnap nabbed in Ermita, Cogon Pardo

Two of the suspects in the abduction in Consolacion, Cebu of a man who was found dead in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities arrested two key suspects and identified two others following an intensive multi-agency hot pursuit operation early Saturday morning, September 5, in connection with the abduction and killing of a man from Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Following the round-the-clock pursuit, two were arrested:

Ritchie 31, the alleged mastermind, an e-bike driver with a prior criminal record, was apprehended around 3 a.m. at Sitio Proper, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Eleazar, 49, the driver, former seaman with a prior criminal record, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. in Brgy. Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

In an interview, Ritchie, the alleged mastermind denied the allegation that he is the mastermind behind the killing and thought that they were just going on a joyride.

READ: Man abducted in Consolacion is dead man found in Cebu City

“Wala ko gyud kahibawo ana… Ilaha ra gyud kong gisugo nga maoy mogawas sa sakyanan ug sugaton na si Leo para pasudlon sa sakyanan, pero una ana nag-inom ra gyud ta mi pag gabii ana… nya pag buntag nagtuo ra ko nga nangagda ra sila para mag joyride….”

(I do not know anything about that. They only ordered me to go out of the vehicle to meet Leo and move him in, but the night before that we were drinking and all I thought was that they simply invited me on a joyride.)

Eleazar: Ritchie is mastermind

Eleazar, who served as the driver, informed CDN Digital that his involvement was strictly limited to driving, while explicitly identifying Ritchie as the mastermind directing the operation.

“Si Ritchie talaga ang mastermind… siya din ang nag-uutos sa amin kung ano gagawin. Basta sabi ko sa kanila, driver lang ako, wala ako ibang gagawin.”

(Ritchie really is the mastermind. He was the one who told us what to do. I told them that all I will do is drive, nothing else.)

READ: 2 suspects arrested for fatal shooting of Dalaguete farmer

The coordinated operation was conducted by personnel from Police Station 12 led by PCPT Jurry Papasin, the Intelligence and Detection Management Unit (IDMU), City Intelligence Unit (CIU), City Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, under the direct supervision of Police Lieutenant Col. Gerard Ace J. Pelare, CCPO Deputy City Director for Operations.

Hot pursuit details

Investigators established a major breakthrough using witness testimonies alongside extensive backward and forward tracking of security camera footage.

The investigation identified the getaway vehicle as a red Mitsubishi Mirage.

Subsequent tracing revealed the vehicle was a rental registered to a resident of Deca Homes, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The vehicle was located and processed by Scene of the Crime Operatives. Rental records indicated the sedan was leased on September 2, allowing police to identify the suspects and establish a precise timeline of events before, during, and after the kidnapping.

Crime out of land dispute?

Law enforcement authorities investigating the underlying cause of the incident are centering their inquiry on an ongoing land dispute as a primary motive, according to lead investigators on the scene.

The suspects are currently detained at Police Station 12 awaiting formal criminal charges.

Meanwhile, manhunt remains underway for two additional suspects who remain at large: John Elvis Gutobat and an individual identified only as “Shawn.”

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