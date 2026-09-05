Cesafi lifts game suspension as Hontiveros set for coaching debut

Dondon Hontiveros is set to make his coaching debut. File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is set to resume its basketball tournament on Sunday, September 6, after Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy lifted the suspension of games brought by poor air quality caused by haze from wildfires in Indonesia.

The league had postponed games twice this week, including two matches on Thursday and another scheduled slate on Saturday, due to concerns over the deteriorating air quality.

With conditions deemed safe enough to resume play, the spotlight now shifts to the much-awaited Cesafi coaching debut of “Cebuano Hotshot” Dondon Hontiveros, who will lead the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters against the formidable UC Main Webmasters at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

Hontiveros will face a familiar name on the opposite sideline in veteran tactician, lawyer and coach Kern Sesante, who will call the shots for UC Main in the all-Webmasters showdown.’

READ: Rabaya eyes bigger things for Junior Wildcats in CESAFI Season 26

It will be Hontiveros’ first Cesafi season as a head coach after taking the reins of UCLM, one of the league’s newest teams. The former PBA star’s appointment was formally introduced last June on his birthday.

Back on track

Before the much-anticipated matchup, the Benedicto College Cheetahs will gun for their second straight win against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 3:30 p.m. in the other collegiate game.

The Cheetahs started their season with a gritty 62-56 win last September 1.

The four-game slate opens at 12:30 p.m. with the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs taking on the CIT-U Junior Wildcats in the high school division. The Jaguar Cubs are fresh off a lopsided 76-45 win over the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

The CEC Dragons also aim for their second straight win, will then make their season debut against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers at 2 p.m.

With the suspension lifted, Cesafi is hoping to get its Season 26 basketball campaign back on track after the haze-related postponements disrupted this week’s schedule.

READ: UCLM Baby Webmasters open Cesafi Season 26 with 42-point rout

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