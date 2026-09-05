Melvin Jerusalem plots return, vows to become world champion again

Melvin Jerusalem during his world title defense in Manila. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem may have slipped out of the boxing spotlight following his defeat in his last world title defense in South Africa, but the former world champion insists he is far from done.

While boxing fans have not seen much of Jerusalem lately, the 32-year-old Cebu-based boxer from ZIP Sanman has been quietly keeping himself in shape in his hometown in Bukidnon, where he continues to train while preparing for the next chapter of his career.

Jerusalem remains a boxer to beat being the current No. 1 by The World Boxing Council (WBC) in the minimumweight division.

The ranking has given Jerusalem another reason to keep pushing despite the setback he suffered in his last title defense. Jerusalem, to recall lost his WBC world minimumweight title in his rematch against an opponent he defeated last year, Siyakholwa Kuse in South Africa last May, with the latter beating him by unanimous decision.

Rather than dwell on the defeat, Jerusalem has chosen to stay focused on rebuilding himself.

He is currently in Bukidnon, where he said he has continued training despite being away from the boxing spotlight.

“I’m here in Bukidnon now. I haven’t neglected my training here,” he said.

READ: Melvin Jerusalem plans trip to South Africa to defend WBC title

Jerusalem, however, is not yet ready to reveal a definite date or venue for his return to the ring. For now, he is concentrating on recovering from an injury around his eyebrow while keeping his sights firmly fixed on making another run at a world championship.

“I’m just letting my eyebrow heal,” Jerusalem said. “I still want to fight again. Yes, I still have a lot of confidence in myself that I can become world champion again,” he said. “As long as God gives me another opportunity, I will do everything I can.”

Jerusalem’s willingness to start over is nothing new.

The former WBC minimumweight champion has already experienced the highs and lows of professional boxing, and his latest setback has only strengthened his determination to prove that he still belongs among the world’s elite.

Next opponent a mystery

As for his next opponent, Jerusalem is leaving that decision to his team.

He is not calling out a particular fighter, saying he is ready for whoever is placed in front of him.

“Anyone,” Jerusalem said when asked whom he would like to fight next. “As long as I’m always ready and we follow whatever plans my team has.”

For now, Jerusalem’s comeback remains a work in progress, quietly taking shape in Bukidnon.

Jerusalem sports a record of 25 wins with 12 knockouts and four losses. Before losing to Kuse, he racked up five straight wins, including a world title win over Yudai Shigeoka in 2024 and went on to defend the title four times including a rematch against Shigeoka where he won by unanimous decision and against Kuse last year in Manila.

READ: Jerusalem now WBC No. 1 contender, world title rematch within reach

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP