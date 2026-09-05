Cebu faces longer brownouts as Visayas power shortage worsens

A family amid a brownout. File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is experiencing longer rotational brownouts as the Visayas grid grapples with a worsening power supply shortage caused by unavailable and reduced-capacity generating plants.

During a press conference at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Engr. Neil Modena, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) assistant vice president and head of System Operations–Visayas, said the current situation had worsened, with about 971 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity unavailable to the Visayas grid.

The shortage has left the grid with insufficient supply to meet demand, prompting NGCP to require distribution utilities to reduce their load through rotational brownouts.

Modena stressed that the immediate problem is not primarily the transmission network but the lack of available generation from power plants.

Nearly 1,000 MW unavailable

Modena said the unavailable generation capacity in the Visayas includes power plants under planned and forced outages, as well as generating units operating at reduced capacities.

In a separate NGCP advisory issued at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, the grid operator reported 797.8 MW of unavailable capacity, with eight plants on forced outage and 15 operating at reduced capacities.

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The advisory showed that some generating units had been unavailable since previous months and years. It also identified the unavailability of major coal plants TVI 1 and PEDC 3 as factors behind the grid’s tight supply situation.

Limited or unavailable power imports from Mindanao also contributed to the shortage.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, projections indicated the Visayas grid would enter a red alert from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a yellow alert from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The grid had an available capacity of 2,255 MW against a peak demand forecast of 2,432 MW.

Preventing blackouts

Modena said NGCP has to manage the balance between available supply and demand by removing portions of the load from the grid.

He said allowing the system to become overloaded could result in a cascading effect that could lead to a wider blackout.

Rotational brownouts help prevent the system from reaching that point.

“Di ta gusto mag-blackout. Kay ngano man? Kay kun ma-overload ang atoang network, mo-collapse ta. Kay kun dili namo pawngon, ang mga planta, mo-overload ni, mag-cascading effect,” Modena said.

(We do not want a blackout… network overload will lead to a collapse. If we do not shut down plants, they will be overloaded, leading to blackouts.)

Modena said power generation is handled by private power producers, while NGCP manages the transmission system and distribution utilities such as Visayan Electric Co. (VECO) and the Cebu Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CEBECO) deliver electricity to consumers.

READ: MECO implements rotational brownouts amid power shortage

Cebu also accounts for around half of the total power demand in the Visayas, according to Modena.

Load requirement

CEBECO 3 General Manager Virgilio Fortich Jr. said the duration and extent of rotational brownouts depend on the amount of load reduction required by NGCP.

“Ang basis sa atoang pagpahigayon sa rotational brownouts, mag-agad sa gidak-on sa i-load drop nga i-require ni NGCP,” he said.

The required load reduction can change from hour to hour, meaning the affected areas and duration of interruptions can also vary.

Fortich said CEBECO may initially be required to reduce a smaller amount of load, with the requirement increasing depending on the grid’s conditions and demand.

As the required load drop becomes larger, CEBECO has had to turn off entire feeders rather than smaller portions of its network.

Feeders serving hospitals are excluded from the rotational brownouts as part of the utility’s basic protocol.

“We have to accept the fact nga di gyud nato palungon ang katong feeder nga naa’y ospital kay importante gyud kaayo nga ma-preserve nato ang power sa mga hospital. That’s why makaingon ta nga dili gyud completely rotational because we have to exclude, that’s basic protocol nga dili nato iapil ang mga hospitals. Only those feeders nga wala’y hospital,” Fortich said.

Fortich said CEBECO distributes the required load reduction across different areas to comply with NGCP’s instructions.

“So ang gibuhat nato, apod apod kada lungsod, hangtod mahurot nato ang matag lungsod unya ma-comply pud nato ang requirement nga ilahang gipaubos,” he said.

Extended interruptions

Visayan Electric OIC President and General Manager Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica said the utility is similarly dependent on the load allocation given by NGCP.

Because the required load reduction can change depending on the condition of the grid, the actual duration of an interruption may differ from the published schedule.

Kindica said VECO previously implemented mostly one-hour rotational brownouts when the shortage was smaller.

However, the larger load reduction requirement in recent days has prompted the utility to extend some scheduled interruptions to two hours or as much as two and a half hours.

“Before, nga dili kaayo dako pa ang shortage, kung kabantay mo, one hour one hour ra atoang gi-alocate nga schedule. Unya gi-fix na na nato atoang schedule para aware atoang mga customers,” he said.

“And lately lang, tungod sa kadako sa requirement ni NGCP, ni-extend ta og 2 hours or 2 hours and a half. Pero dili sad siya ingon 2 hours and a half gyud sila tanan kay naa ma’y times muingon si NGCP, ‘Okay, ni-okay ra ang sitwasyon.’ So okay ra mi kabalik sa uban. So naa’y times nga mapagngan og 2 or less than 2 hours.”

Kindica clarified that the longer duration does not necessarily apply to every affected area, as interruptions may be shortened when NGCP determines that the supply situation has improved.

VECO has therefore adjusted its schedules to accommodate the larger load reduction requirements while continuing to respond to NGCP’s instructions.

Avoiding ‘Dark Christmas’

Department of Energy-Visayas Director Renante Sevilla acknowledged that the power supply situation remains insufficient and said stakeholders are coordinating to manage the available supply.

Sevilla said the DOE, NGCP and distribution utilities are working together to address the shortage.

Asked whether the continuing supply problem could result in rotational brownouts during the Christmas season, Sevilla said authorities are hoping to avoid what he described as a “Dark Christmas.”

For the short term, Sevilla said authorities are looking at measures such as the use of ancillary services to help stabilize the power system.

For the longer term, the government is looking at additional generation capacity, including proposed power projects in Cebu.

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