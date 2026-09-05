Big Yellow newcomer guns for PBF youth belt in Manila

John Dominic Ledres (right) with his opponent Ricson Hanginan and the promoters of their bout posing for a photo. | Photo from Christopher Tepora

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based boxing prospect John Dominic Ledres of Big Yellow Boxing Gym will look to make a statement in his first major title opportunity when he challenges Ricson Hanginan for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) youth minimumweight title in the main event of “Bakbakan sa Addition Hills” on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Molave Court in Mandaluyong City.

Promoted by Hardstone Monis Promotions, the card features six bouts, with Ledres taking on the undefeated Hanginan in what shapes up to be a stern test for the 23-year-old prospect.

Ledres, one of the newcomers at the Big Yellow Boxing Gym, carries a 4–3 record with two knockouts. A native of Hilongos, Leyte, he has already gained international experience, fighting in Japan earlier this year.

Ledres, however, is coming off a third-round knockout loss to Japan’s Ryuta Tokoro at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo last May.

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Hanginan, meanwhile, enters the title fight unbeaten with four wins, two knockouts and two draws. The Pasay City–based fighter has won his last two bouts, stopping Michael Asuncion and Harry Omac by knockout earlier this year.

His last draw came against Danil Balois in 2025, when the two fought to a majority decision.

While Hanginan owns the better unbeaten record, Ledres brings valuable experience from his international stint in Japan, making Sunday’s title clash an intriguing matchup between an undefeated fighter on the rise and a challenger looking to bounce back from a difficult outing.

Veteran promoter Art Monis is staging the event in collaboration with the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Addition Hills and the barangay council.

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Accompanying Ledres in his title bid is Big Yellow Boxing Gym chief trainer Christopher “Pingping” Tepora.

The undercard features Rolymar Napase against Edmark Redonia, Jain Denver Manangguil versus Jephony Alon, Edcel Dayrit against Michael Angelo Christian, Hong Kong’s Kar Lok Cheong versus Boyce Sultan, and Daryl Dela Cruz against John Michael Jacinto.

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