Manager douses Cebu Greats word war, after MPBL win, with Abra players

The Cebu Greats. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heated rivalry between the Cebu Greats and Abra Solid North Weavers has spilled beyond the basketball court following their stunning 74-70 encounter in the MPBL elimination round on Aug. 31, prompting the Cebu-based team to issue an apology over social media posts and statements involving players from both sides.

The controversy traces its roots to what became the biggest and most shocking upset of the current MPBL season.

The Cebu Greats, regarded as clear underdogs heading into the game, stunned the previously unbeaten Abra Weavers, snapping Abra’s remarkable 19-game winning streak with a 74-70 victory.

The defeat was a bitter one for Abra, which had established itself as the league’s dominant team during the elimination round. The intensity of the game, however, did not end with the final buzzer.

Emotions spilled over into a war of words involving players from the two teams, with the exchange eventually making its way to social media.

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Coach apologizes

Cebu Greats team manager Jhon Santos, in an official statement, apologized for the team’s recent social media posts and statements concerning the incident involving Ichie Altamirano, Drex Delos Reyes and Dave Ildefonso.

“As an organization, we do not tolerate behavior that goes against the values of respect, sportsmanship, and professionalism,” Santos said.

The Cebu Greats also specifically condemned the alleged act of striking a fellow player at the back of the head, noting that such an action could potentially result in serious or even life-threatening injury.

The team acknowledged that emotions can run high during intense competition but stressed that incidents on the court should stay on the court.

“We believe that incidents that happen on the court should remain on the court and should end when the game ends,” the statement read.

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Team responsibility

The Cebu Greats took responsibility for addressing the matter and apologized to Delos Reyes, Ildefonso, their team and others who may have been affected by the posts and statements.

The organization also said it would remind its players and members to handle conflicts and competitive situations “respectfully, professionally and in the proper venue—both on and off the court.”

Ironically, the controversy could take on another chapter in Cebu.

Abra is set to return to the province on October 3, this time not for an MPBL game but as the Philippines’ representative in the East Asia Super League at the SM Seaside Arena in Cebu City.

That means the two sides could cross paths again on Cebu soil, although this time on a much bigger international stage.

For now, however, the Cebu Greats are hoping to put the heated exchange behind them.

“We sincerely hope that this matter can be resolved peacefully and that everyone involved can move forward with mutual respect, understanding, and sportsmanship,” Santos said.

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