Cebu FC: Mass exodus of Gentle Giants before new PFL season

Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano football fans were stunned by a mass exodus of players from Cebu Football Club (CFC) ahead of the new Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

A total of 17 players, including several household names of the Gentle Giants, have departed the club following a promising previous campaign that saw Cebu FC finish third in the league table.

The Gentle Giants also advanced to the championship round but fell short of repeating their previous season’s achievement, when they earned a berth in the AFC Challenge League.

Despite the setback, Cebu FC remained a strong title contender. However, the club recently announced the departure of 17 players from its roster, creating major changes to the squad heading into the 2026-27 PFL season.

Among those leaving are familiar names such as Daniel Gadia, Papu Corsame and popular homegrown striker Leo Maquiling, whose departures sent shockwaves through the Cebu football community.

The exodus also includes top scorers Anderson Pinto and Kaitao Asano, along with veterans Goktug Demiroglu, Jaime Rosquillo and Jacob Liao.

The other players who have left the club are Gyles Encabo, Arya Igami, Victor Cabral, Kirk Aitken, Naoki Takasu, Kazuha Sudo, Willy Kapawa, Rami Jeridi and Rhino Goutier.

READ: Cebu FC faces Aguilas UMAK, eyes unbeaten home run

Building from a remnant

Cebu FC will now build around its remaining players, including homegrown talents John Clyde Vitualla, E.R. Orale and Glenn Thomas Ramos, as well as Joshua Broce, Marius Kore and Abou Sy.

Despite the sweeping roster changes, Cebu FC will proceed with its 2026-27 PFL campaign, which kicks off on Sept. 12. The Gentle Giants will open their season against Maharlika Manila FC at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The player departures come as Cebu FC owner Ugur Tasci continues his search for corporate sponsors to provide financial support for the club.

With 17 players gone from last season’s squad, the Gentle Giants face the challenge of rebuilding their roster while trying to remain competitive in the upcoming PFL season.

READ: Cebu FC braces for crucial clash vs Taguig FC

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