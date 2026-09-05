Cebu para triathletes set for Asian Triathlon Para Championships

Cebu para triathlete Alex Silverio. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebuano para-triathletes, led by 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup silver medalist Alex Silverio, will see action in the 2026 Asia Triathlon Para Championships on Sunday, September 6, in Subic Bay, Zambales.

Silverio will be joined by fellow Cebuanos Cedei Abellana and Leonardo Acosta in the international competition, which will feature more than 30 para-triathletes from the Philippines, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India and South Korea.

Silverio returns to the men’s PTS4 division, where he won a silver medal at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup in Chiba, Japan. He also competed in last year’s edition, finishing fourth.

The Compostela native lost his left arm in a motorcycle accident in 2013 but eventually found his way into para-triathlon. He began his triathlon journey with the Parklane Tri Team of Cebu Parklane International Hotel in 2018 and has since emerged as one of the country’s leading amputee triathletes.

Silverio currently competes under the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold Philippines and is a member of the Philippine national team.

Lacaba, Badillo, Nelmida brothers

The Philippines will also feature Jake Lacaba and Edison Badillo in the men’s PTS2 division.

Moreover, visually impaired twin brothers Jerome and Joshua Nelmida will vie in the men’s PTVI category

The modified race from triathlon to duathlon will feature a 5-kilometer run, a 20-kilometer bike leg and a 2.5-kilometer run. The Triathlon Association of the Philippines changed the race from triathlon to duathlon due to bad weather conditions.

The Philippine delegation will be looking to capitalize on its home advantage as the country hosts the continental para-triathlon championships in Subic.

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