FACES OF CEBU: Stephen Enoc, fashion enthusiast, struts across Cebu City

Amid a busy market, Stephen Enoc wears one of his upcycled creations. | Photos by Chris Toledo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — On a busy Cebu City street, Stephen Enoc walks like he owns the runway.

His hips sway, his feet cross in practiced steps, and his outfit catches the attention of passing pedestrians.

A phone camera follows as the 25-year-old fashion enthusiast turns an ordinary sidewalk into his catwalk.

But Stephen’s journey into fashion did not start with cameras or crowds.

It began years ago with old clothes, a needle and some thread, and a grandmother whose own sewing sparked his interest in the craft.

Crafts to content

Originally from Bohol, Stephen moved to Cebu with his family about a decade ago and eventually settled in Cebu City.

He was raised by his grandmother, who would mend torn clothes, unknowingly giving him his first glimpse of fashion design.

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In 2016, Stephen began experimenting with old clothes belonging to his aunts and cousins, combining and reshaping them into dresses, gowns, and other outfits.

His family soon noticed his knack for turning old pieces into something new.

“Didto nako nakita nga morag naa gyd koy ability or talent sa pagtahi. Mga old clothes lang gyud siya, then ako siyang himoon into something very stylish,” Stephen told CDN Digital.

(That’s when I realized that I actually had an ability or talent for sewing. They were just old clothes, but I could turn them into something really stylish.)

Stephen’s favorite handmade look. Photos courtesy of Stephen Enoc

At the time, Stephen did not even think of what he was doing as fashion. It was simply something he enjoyed making for himself, a way of discovering what he could create with his own hands.

It was in high school when he began to see fashion as more than a hobby. He joined fashion-related activities and found himself becoming more comfortable expressing his interests through clothing.

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By 2024, while in senior high school, Stephen bought his own sewing machine and began making outfits himself.

He also started sharing his creations online, particularly on TikTok, where his handmade looks eventually found an audience.

Taking the runway to the streets

Stephen’s creations were no longer confined to his room or school activities. He began taking them to the streets, filming himself walking through Cebu City’s busy sidewalks and malls.

Then, one of those walks unexpectedly went viral.

A friend sent Stephen a video circulating on Facebook and TikTok and asked, “Ikaw ni? (Is this you?)” He was shocked because he had not even realized that someone had filmed him while he was walking.

The comments focused on one thing: his confidence.

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For Stephen, that confidence did not come from fitting a certain image but from choosing to show up as himself, regardless of what people might think.

“Akong confidence nakuha nako sa pag-being true sa akong self. Gi-express lang nako akong kaugalingon kung kinsa ko ug unsa ko. Wala koy paki sa kung unsa ilang huna-huna,” he said.

(The confidence I have comes from being true to myself. I just express who I am and what I am. I don’t worry about what other people think.)

He continued making street runway videos, sometimes asking his cousins, sisters, or friends to film him. At other times, strangers simply watched as he walked, some smiling, cheering, or complimenting his outfits.

Photos by Christian Mananguite

The online attention eventually opened another door, with photographers reaching out to Stephen for collaborations and leading to his first photoshoot last year, where he wore creations by a student designer.

His succeeding photoshoots were distinctly local, as he worked with fellow creatives and featured places such as Carbon Market and Colon Street.

For someone who had only imagined himself in fashion spaces, being treated as a model for a student designer’s creation felt almost unreal.

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“Nindot kaayo sa feeling nga makita nimo sa imong self nga ang imong dream ba. Imagine, dream ra nimo siya before, pero karon morag dream come true na siya for me,” Stephen said.

(It feels so good to see yourself living your dream. Imagine, it was just a dream before, but now it feels like a dream come true for me.)

Photos by Chris Toledo

An opportunity opens

But Stephen’s biggest step came when he finally walked an actual runway.

This year, he joined a runway event where he wore a creation by designer Philip Tampus, marking his first and, so far, most recent runway experience.

The nerves were different from walking on the streets.

“Stepping on the runway that time, kulba gyud siya. Daghan kaayong tawo. Akong huna-huna, ‘Okay, sa street ra ka ga-walk,’ but now, naa na ka sa stage,” he shared.

(Stepping on the runway that time was really nerve-racking. There were so many people. I thought, ‘Okay, you usually walk on the street,’ but now you’re on a stage.)

Still, Stephen walked.

He did so despite having long felt that he did not fit the conventional standards of beauty he associated with the fashion industry, which he saw as a space often shaped by certain looks and backgrounds.

Joining the runway meant confronting that doubt and deciding that being different was not a reason to stay away.

“Even though dili ko fit sa standard, ni-show up ko kay kabalo ko sa akong self nga naa gyud koy confidence. Even though different ko sa uban, ni-show up ko and stay true to myself gihapon,” Stephen said.

(Even though I didn’t fit the standard, I showed up because I knew I had confidence. Even though I was different from others, I still showed up and stayed true to myself.)

After stepping off the runway, Stephen felt proud and emotional.

What had once been something he only imagined became something he had actually experienced, surrounded by an audience, models, and fellow creatives.

Sewing a future of his own

Today, sewing is more than a creative outlet for Stephen.

He has recently begun focusing on tailoring as a source of income, making clothes for neighbors, cousins, friends, and other people he meets.

His customer base has grown mostly through word of mouth. Stephen said he has yet to establish a dedicated page for his tailoring work, but building one is already part of his plans.

Eventually, Stephen wants to create his own online shop, where he can design, sew, and sell his own clothes. He also hopes to work with designers and become part of the Philippine fashion industry.

“Ganahan lang gyud ko maka-work sa fashion industry, even here in the Philippines (I really want to work in the fashion industry, even here in the Philippines),” he said.

What makes his creations personal is that they are rarely based on a single style reference. Stephen prefers to trust his own eye, choosing designs that he feels suit him and allow him to express himself comfortably.

He has received negative comments questioning his appearance and his choice to dress in ways traditionally associated with women. Rather than allowing those comments to dictate how he presents himself, Stephen has learned to let them pass.

For him, fashion has become a way of understanding himself.

“Diri man gud nako nakita akong self, kung kinsa gyud ko ug unsa ko. Mas napakita gyud nako kun unsa akong pagkatawo. Wala ko ga-pretend kun kinsa ko,” he said.

(This is where I found myself, who I really am and what I am. I’m able to show who I truly am. I’m not pretending to be someone else.)

For the Bisaya creatives

That sense of self is also what Stephen hopes to bring to the wider creative scene as a Bisaya.

He wants other Bisaya creatives to recognize that talent and creativity do not belong only to the places or people traditionally seen in the Philippine fashion industry. For him, there is value in simply showing what they can do.

His message is straightforward: do not be afraid to be seen.

Stephen hopes that people who see his work will feel encouraged to embrace their own talents, even when they do not fit the standards they see around them.

“Dili sila mahadlok. Dapat dili sila maulaw. I-express nila ilang talent nga naa sila. Kabalo ko nga mga talented ug creative gyud ning mga Bisaya,” Stephen said.

(They should not be afraid. They should not be ashamed. They should express the talent they have. I know that Bisaya people are talented and creative.)

And so, Stephen keeps sewing, designing, and walking.

He hopes other aspiring creatives and fashion enthusiasts like him will find the same courage to step out, be seen, and make their own way.