Sara Duterte advised: Posting bail better than detention

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, to post bail following an arrest warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98. INQUIRER.net photo | Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday said her lawyers advised her to post bail as this situation will be safer than being in police custody, following an arrest warrant issued against her.

The arrest order was in connection with the charges of three counts of grave threats filed against her in court.

“My lawyers spoke with me and advised me to post bail, instead of remaining in a separate confinement while in police custody,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook.

READ: Lawmaker pushes to subpoena Sara Duterte over ₱612.5M confidential funds

Her legal counsel further advised that it will be best to be protected by civilians who can watch her every move, instead of being isolated inside a detention cell, where her security will be less guaranteed.

Duterte said she has been pressured and harassed by the administration since 2023. She added that she feared for her mother and children’s security.

Concern for family safety

“I do not feel that my mother and children will be safe if I stayed with them, and I am deeply concerned about their safety and well-being,” she said.

Her statements came after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (QC RTC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant against the vice president in relation to her reported threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Her bail was set at ₱120,000 for each count.

Duterte, together with her lawyers Atty. Paul Lawrence Lim and Atty. Michael Poa, appeared before the QC RTC Branch 98 early Saturday to post bail, where she told the media how she feared for her life.

“My fears are shared by the majority of citizens,” Duterte said.

“They worry, not only about the safety of their families, their lives and their dignity, but also about their property and livelihoods, given the lack of adequate public services and rampant corruption,” she added.

READ: VP Duterte at Quezon City Hall of Justice: ‘I don’t feel safe’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP