Ms World 2026: PH’s Asia Rose Simpson in the top 12

Asia Rose Simpson, the Philippine bet, remains in contention for the Miss World 2026 title, being announced as one of the Top 12 finalists at the coronation night on Saturday, Sept. 5.
Still vying for the “blue crown” among the candidates are:
- Malaysia — Taanusiya Chetty
- Zimbabwe — Brunette Makanyiso
- Brazil — Gabriela Botelho
- Dominican Republic — Joheirry Mola Dominguez
- Philippines — Asia Rose Simpson
- Vietnam — Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc
- South Africa — Romanda Hombir
- Zambia — Dr Adah Mushibi
- France — Indira Ampiot
- Spain — Elisabeth Reynés Alabern
- Eritrea — Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin
- Nigeria — Soye Karibi-George
Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty and Zimbabwe’s Brunette Makanyiso secured their spots as the two leading delegates from the Beauty With a Purpose. Eritrea’s Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin and Nigeria’s Soye Karibi-George, meanwhile, entered the Top 12 after winning the People’s Choice category despite not making the Top 20 cut.
The rest of the finalists emerged as the top two delegates from each of their respective continental groups.
Simpson is eyeing to bring home the Miss World 2026 crown and become the second Filipina to win the title, following Megan Young’s 2013 victory.