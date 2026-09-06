Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026

Joheirry Mola Dominguez of Dominican Republic crowned Miss World 2026. | Image: Miss World

The Miss World pageant has crowned its queen for its 75th anniversary, with Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic emerging victorious over 110 other delegates.

Dominguez succeeded Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri as Miss World after winning the title at the culmination of the competition at April 2 Square in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Sept. 5.

She is the second Miss World winner of her country, after Mariasela Alvarez crowned in 1982, or 44 years ago.

READ: Ms World 2026: PH’s Asia Rose Simpson in the top 12

During the question-and-answer portion, Dominguez was asked: Which beauty with a purpose goals have you supported in your country, and how would you grow it if you were crowned Miss World?

Her answer: “My beauty with a purpose is to take English programs to kids in vulnerable communities because I believe that when they know this language, the opportunities, the doors that can open in their lives, it’s huge, big doors. Because I was talking to the girls and telling them that, thanks to that tool, we are here. We have the tool to express our feelings, to express our purpose, and for me, it’s something that I will take always in my heart that I could give those kids something very important, a tool that’s going to work for the rest of their lives.”

READ: Becoming Miss World Philippines: Winning more than a crown

Two more delegates garnered podium placements. Elisabeth Reynés Alabern from Spain was proclaimed first runner-up, while Taanusiya Chetty from Malaysia finished as second runner-up.

Three more ladies made it to the final round of the competition—Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc from Vietnam, Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin from Eritrea, and Romanda Hombir from South Africa.

Rain interrupted the ceremony, after the delegatea from the second group of delegates from Africa were presented. April 2 Square is an outdoor venue, and there was no roof over the stage and the audience area.

After more than half an hour, the rain stopped and the program resumed with the delegates from Europe, followed by the participants from Asia and Oceania.

The Philippine’s Asia Rose Simpson finished in the Top 12, being the second top performer from Asia and Oceania. She was edged out of the continental Top 6 by the host delegate.

Simpson earned her Top 40 placement ahead of the final competition for being the “Head-to-Head” Challenge winner for the Asia and Oceania group. She was also the overall challenge winner, sending her straight to the Top 20.

Megan Young remains to be the lone Filipino woman to bring home the Miss World crown. She scored the Philippines’ first-ever victory at the 63rd edition of the international pageant held in Indonesia in 2013.

The coronation night served as the culmination of the 73rd edition of the Miss World pageant, celebrating its 75th anniversary. It was the first time for Vietnam to host the international pageant.