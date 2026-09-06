Light rains seen Sunday; heavier downpours may return Monday
MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, or habagat, may bring lighter rains across the country on Sunday, Sept. 6, before potentially becoming more active again in the following days, the state weather bureau said.
During its 5 p.m. weather advisory, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Daniel Villamil said the country could experience a brief respite from the rains on Sunday, with heavier precipitation possibly returning afterward.
However, he also predicted that enhanced monsoon rains might resume on Monday, affecting areas in Northern and Central Luzon.
READ: PAGASA sees ‘Habagat’ lasting until end-Sept., but less rain
“Starting tomorrow, the rains might ease up slightly, but from Monday onwards—or from Monday towards the end of the week—the rainfall will intensify here in the Northern and Central Luzon areas,” he reported.
The southwest monsoon may bring occasional rains over the following areas on Sunday:
- Metro Manila
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro
READ: Habagat to bring heavy rains over Luzon, Visayas through Saturday
Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms may prevail over the areas as follows:
- Ilocos region
- Rest of Central Luzon
- Rest of Calabarzon
- Rest of Mimaropa
- Rest of Western Visayas
- Abra
- Benguet
The rest of Luzon and Visayas may also expect gloomy skies with isolated rains due to the habagat.
On the other hand, Mindanao may be affected by localized thunderstorms.
Villamil said that between Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon, many areas in Luzon may experience heavy rainfall of up to 100 millimeters.
“From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, we will see an increase in the number of areas experiencing heavy rainfall, with amounts possibly reaching up to 100 millimeters,” he warned.
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