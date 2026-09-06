Sara Duterte yet to report threats vs. her, family – PNP

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to post bail following an arrest warrant issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98. | Photo from GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE / INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday that it has received no reports of threats against Vice President Sara Duterte and her family amid concerns over their safety.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is monitoring the situation after Duterte expressed fear for her and her family’s lives.

The vice president further disclosed that she had documented every threat and harassment against her since three years ago.

READ: QC court issues arrest warrant vs Sara Duterte over grave threats case

“To date, however, the vice president has not reported to the PNP any threat to her life or to the safety of her family, including the threats she said date back to 2023,” Nartatez said in a statement.

He added that the PNP has not monitored any legitimate intimidations that pose danger to Duterte or her family.

READ: VP Duterte at Quezon City Hall of Justice: ‘I don’t feel safe’

Nevertheless, the police chief said that they are open to receiving any reported threats, may it be in a “document, report or statement,” for further investigation and verification.

“The PNP respects the right of anyone to raise concerns regarding their safety and treatment. We will allow the verification process to take its course and provide appropriate information once the facts have been established,” he noted.

Nartatez also reiterated that police personnel assisted Duterte as she posted bail at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court early Saturday for three counts of grave threats.

He stressed, “She was able to safely arrive at and leave the court.”

The case stemmed from the vice president’s remarks at an online press conference in 2024.

Duterte then said she had instructed someone to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she would be killed.

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