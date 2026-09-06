DILG: We knew where Sara Duterte was but did not force arrest

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla. | File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday said authorities knew Vice President Sara Duterte’s whereabouts but opted not to “force the warrant of arrest.”

“Its very unfortunate that all the pressure in her life is affecting her perception,” Remulla told reporters in a message.

The statement followed Duterte’s remarks that she does not feel safe in police custody as she posted bail of P360,000 for three counts of grave threats early Saturday.

READ: VP Duterte at Quezon City Hall of Justice: ‘I don’t feel safe’

She also said that she feared for her and her family’s life as the administration had been pressuring and harassing her since 2023.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) accorded her all the respect her position deserves,” Remulla stressed.

READ: Sara Duterte posts P360,000 bail in grave threats case

He said that the PNP has surveillance of her warrant being served until the vice president posted bail.

The secretary added that although they knew her location on the night after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued the arrest warrant, they did not act upon the order.

“We have all the body cam footages of her warrants being served. We have all the body cam footages of her arrival to post bail,” Remulla said.

“We knew of her whereabouts the night before but we did not force the warrant of arrest,” he pointed out.

The QC RTC issued the warrant of arrest against the vice president on Friday over her alleged death threats to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in 2024.

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