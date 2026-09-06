Encounters with Dr. Resil Mojares: The constant stranger at bookstores

Dr. Resil Mojares, who became a National Artist for Literature in 2018.

Before knowing who he was, I always figured him to be that quiet old stranger who had a lifelong obsession with books (or to quote Isaac Babel, when one of his characters ran a hand over the forehead of a child who was reading too many books, “You must have caught it, the divine spark.”)

And what he had was no mere obsession: year after year, I saw him rummaging shelf after shelf and even getting down on his knees perusing pile after pile of books in secondhand bookshops.

I couldn’t count how many times I saw him in certain bookstores, and it reached a point where we seldom bumped into each other in multiple branches in a single day (mostly Thursday since that’s when new stocks arrived, and in big warehouse sales, he was never absent).

Once I heard him grunt and stood stunned in the doorway when I entered the shop as he was going out. I believe that was in a bookstore in Fuente Osmeña: we had already crossed paths in two other branches that morning.

Reading Resil Mojares

Even in my daily early morning walks in Mabolo, which spanned a couple of years, I caught him sitting at a cafe table, a pen in one hand and a cigarette in the other, his eyes poring over the sheets of papers that lay before him — and I thought, the life of the mind.

Only years later did I put two and two together and learn his name and who he was: Dr. Resil B. Mojares.

A close of friend of mine recommended his books, expressing that his prose was akin to that of Jorge Luis Borges. I immediately went on a hunt in bookstores, and it was in a store in a mall, back when it had an upper floor where you could read unbothered, that I read two of his books without ever buying them.

The Brains of the Nation, although it was a book of intellectual history, was better than most novels I have read. And there was an essay in his The Resil Mojares Reader that I kept rereading whenever I felt down. “Dakbayan: A Cultural History of a Space in a Visayan City” moved me. Not only was it erudite; it was also filled with a tenderness that was almost melancholic, which one of the blurbs in a new edition of his book described as “his caring to be understood.

At a literary conference in 2020, with Dr. Resil Mojares (third from left) and Dr. Erlinda Alburo (rightmost)

During the pandemic, we bought much of his oeuvre. My then-girlfriend and I read his books the way we would have come up for air after getting choked. His books floored us and inspired us, our favorite being the collection House of Memory, especially the essays “Walking” and “I Never Sang for My Father.”

And we were so happy we had a picture with him and Dr. Alburo at a conference months before the lockdown.

So, what are you reading?

Only in 2023, over a decade after I learned who he was, did I muster the courage to strike up a conversation.

It was at a book launch at a museum. When he turned toward me and paused, I took a chance and asked him, “Mustang book hunting, sir (How’s the book hunting, sir)?” It made him chuckle.

He said, “Bati naman og stock (The stocks aren’t that good anymore).” Then we talked about books. What we were reading, or rereading, at the moment, which were W.G. Sebald and Patrick Modiano. He laughed when I mistakenly said, “Nag-reread pod ko ron sa duha ka libro ni Pedro Paramo (I am re-reading two books by Pedro Paramo),” when I meant Juan Rulfo, the author of Pedro Paramo.

Then we spoke about his plans of writing a novel and a little of his upcoming book, which would be published the following year.

From then on, I started speaking with him in our random encounters. We talked again about his unwritten novel and our reading diets. He always had this steady fire in his eyes, an endless curiosity that was nearly child-like.

He lit a spark

In one of these conversations, my girlfriend and I consulted him on the spot (standing for almost an hour inside a bookstore) for her dissertation. This helped her tremendously.

The next time I saw him, he remembered and asked how my better half was doing with her dissertation. I happily reported that she was graduating from her PhD studies.

He lit a spark in me as he did most of the people who knew and read him. In fact, he lit perhaps an infinite spark — an entire nation’s.

I can never thank him enough. Not one of us can.

To paraphrase a line from one of his favorite authors, “It is thanks to reading his books that this country is still more or less sane.”

And like Borges, I am pretty sure Resil always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.

Good night, Sir Resil.