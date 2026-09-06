Cebu to see generally fair weather, isolated rains due to habagat

Skyline of uptown Cebu City. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos can expect isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Sunday, September 6, as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to affect the Visayas, the state weather bureau said.

In its forecast for Cebu Province, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division said there is a low to moderate chance of rain showers occurring in the afternoon or evening.

Cebu, along with the rest of the Visayas, will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

READ: Light rains seen Sunday; heavier downpours may return Monday

Temperatures may range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the heat index may reach 35 to 41 degrees Celsius, which falls under the “extreme caution” level.

Pagasa said the heat index indicates how hot it feels when humidity is factored in with air temperature, while the temperature forecast reflects the actual air temperature in a given area.

READ: Cebu to see rain showers, thunderstorms as habagat persists

At the “extreme caution” level, the bureau warned of possible heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with heat stroke also possible during prolonged physical activity.

To reduce health risks, the public is advised to stay hydrated, wear protective and breathable clothing, and avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours.

Habagat also affecting Luzon

The habagat will also continue affecting parts of Luzon, with occasional rains expected over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro on Sunday, according to Pagasa.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, the rest of Mimaropa, Rizal, Laguna, and Antique will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The bureau warned that flash floods and landslides may occur in areas affected by moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Tropical storm outside PAR

Meanwhile, Pagasa is monitoring Tropical Storm Krovanh, formerly known as Pilandok, which remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of early Sunday.

Krovanh was located 875 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon and was moving east-southeastward at 10 kilometers per hour as of 3 a.m. today.

It had maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa said the tropical storm is not directly affecting the country, while the southwest monsoon remains the dominant weather system affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

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