Iva Jovic stops Alex Eala’s US Open campaign, faces Coco Gauff next

Iva Jovic (left) and Alex Eala ahead of their third-round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. | US Open Tennis Championships/FB

American teenager Iva Jovic stopped her good friend Alexandra Eala’s US Open campaign in the third round, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on Saturday night, September 5.

The rising tennis stars’ first main-draw match on a hard court took place under the bright lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium and lasted for 3 hours and two minutes. Jovic now leads their head-to-head matches, 3-0. She won her two previous matches against Eala, 21, on different surfaces.

Both were straight-sets wins, earned at the French Open in May and at the HSBC Championships in June this year.

Jovic’s next assignment will be 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff.

Jovic and Eala traded breaks of serve in a closely fought first set, until the American converted a critical break point opportunity in the 11th service game and took the lead, 6-5. She held serve and took the first set minutes later, 7-5.

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Rising stars Alex Eala, Iva Jovic

Both held their first service games in the second set, and then Eala earned the first break of serve, taking a 3-1 lead.

Jovic broke back, pushing the score to 2-3. The Filipina again broke her next service game, taking a 4-2 lead.

Staying cool and collected under pressure, Jovic broke Eala’s next serve, and the score went to 3-4.

But Eala broke Jovic’s serve for the third consecutive time, taking a 5-3 lead. She then held serve to take the second set, 6-3.

Deep run in the US Open

Eala started strong in the third set, breaking Jovic’s first service game and holding serve for a 2-0 lead.

They went to deuce twice on Eala’s second service game, before Jovic prevailed to level the set at 2-all.

Eala quickly broke back to regain the lead, 3-2, aided by a double fault from Jovic. She then held serve, driving the score to 4-2, just two games away from a spot in the second week of the US Open.

Jovic held serve and broke Eala’s next service game to level the third set, 4-all.

The 18-year-old American then held serve to love, pushing the score to 5-4.

US Open women’s singles final 16

Serving to stay in the match, Eala saved a match point and held serve, driving the score to 5-all.

The next time Jovic had a match point, this time on Eala’s serve, she didn’t let it slip away. She kept the third set from going into a tiebreak and won the match by breaking Eala’s final serve.

In the round of 16 next, two-time US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Taylor Townsend, Marta Kostyuk will face off against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, and Jessica Pegula will go up against Sorana Cirstea.

Elena Rybakina will face off against Yuliia Starodubtseva for a place in the final 16 and a match against Naomi Osaka, who outlasted Elise Mertens in three sets.

The other fourth-round matches will include Jasmine Paolini versus Sorana Cirstea, Anna Kalinskaya versus Emma Navarro, French Open champion Mirra Andreeva versus Anna Potapova, and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek versus Qinwen Zheng.

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