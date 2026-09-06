Let Romualdez answer Bonoan claims, if any, lawyer says

Former Speaker Martin Romualdez. File photo

MANILA, Philippines – Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez should be given the chance to comment on any allegations that may be raised by former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, his lawyer said on Sunday.

In a statement, Ade Fajardo said Romualdez should be given the chance to refute any new accusations that might be hurled against him, urging “fair play” amid concerns that Bonoan could be pressured to link the former House speaker to the multi-billion peso flood control scandal.

“We are requesting the Ombudsman to inform us if there is any allegation from Secretary Bonoan against former Speaker Romualdez and to give us ample time to comment on it,” Fajardo said.

The lawyer also took note of a report that the Office of the Ombudsman had new witnesses lined up against Romualdez, saying he “would like to know if there is any statement from them against our client.”

Overseer of flood projects

Bonoan, who oversaw the buildup of flood control structures, is tied to a corruption scandal involving alleged collusion among state engineers, contractors and politicians to siphon funds meant for mitigation projects that had been poorly built or never existed.

On Thursday, the Sandiganbayan ordered Bonoan’s release after anti-graft prosecutors asked the court to drop him as a co-accused, as they seek to make him a state witness in the corruption scandal.

Romualdez’s lawyers described the withdrawal of plunder charges against Bonoan as alarming.

Fajardo said Bonoan had never linked Romualdez to alleged congressional insertions in last year’s budget and that the latter did not facilitate backroom dealings tied to those allocations.

“There has been no accusation from any of them since this controversy erupted more than a year ago,” Fajardo said.

“Of course, it would surprise us, to say the least, if an allegation surfaces now or in the future.”

READ: After Tacloban shooting, Romualdez pushes for stronger school safety

‘Corruption mastermind’ accusation

Romualdez, has been accused of masterminding a corruption scheme involving budget insertions allegedly funneled to anomalous infrastructure contracts.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, including claims that he received kickbacks.

The speakership holds significant clout and is typically occupied by an ally of the sitting president. It wields political influence on hundreds of lawmakers representing congressional districts and sectors in the chamber where the yearly national budget originates.

READ: Sona 2026: Marcos says cases vs Romualdez to proceed

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Thursday that corruption charges are looming against Romualdez, even though some witnesses had withdrawn statements implicating him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP