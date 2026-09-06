Cebu gov’t offices told to limit power use every Monday amid outages

Facade of the Cebu Capitol Building | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Provincial Government will cut non-essential electricity use in its facilities by one hour every Monday as the Visayas power supply situation worsens and rotational brownouts continue to affect Cebu.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 47, Series of 2026, adopting and implementing the “Takna Pagpawong sa Suga” (TAPS) Program in provincial government facilities.

Under the order, all provincial government departments, offices, economic enterprises, field offices and other facilities owned, leased, operated or controlled by the provincial government and placed under the executive supervision of the governor must participate in the TAPS Energy Reduction Hour every Monday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

READ: Pam calls energy summit as power supply tightens

During the designated hour, covered provincial government facilities are directed, where safe and practicable, to reduce non-essential electricity consumption.

This includes switching off or dimming non-essential indoor, facade, architectural, decorative and landscape lighting, as well as signage, billboards and display lighting.

READ: Cebu urged to reduce reliance on large power plants

Lighting required for public safety, security, accessibility and active operations are exempt from Baricuatro’s EO.

Unused computers, monitors, printers, chargers, kitchen appliances, audiovisual equipment and similar devices should also be switched off and, where safe, unplugged.

READ: Cebu power crisis affects remote workers, businesses

Equipment that must remain available should instead use energy-saving or sleep modes.

Air-conditioning is also covered by the order. Units in unoccupied spaces should be switched off, while occupied areas may be consolidated where operationally feasible.

Active air-conditioned spaces should maintain a thermostat setting of not lower than 24 degrees Celsius, subject to medical, technical and equipment requirements.

The order also calls for the temporary suspension or reduction of non-essential elevators, escalators, fountains, pumps, displays and other electrical systems that are not required for safety, accessibility, essential services or property protection.

Provincial facilities are further directed to avoid scheduling discretionary and energy-intensive activities during the TAPS hour and, when practicable, move them to periods of lower system demand.

Contractors, concessionaires, tenants and service providers operating within provincial government facilities are also required to comply with the TAPS to the extent allowed by their contracts and applicable facility rules.

TAPS does not suspend government services

The weekly energy-reduction hour is not a one-hour shutdown of provincial government operations.

The EO specifically states that participation in TAPS shall not alter official working hours, authorize the suspension of public services or excuse any office from performing its lawful functions.

Facilities that are already closed during the designated period must instead ensure that their non-essential electrical loads remain switched off.

The order also establishes several safeguards to ensure that energy conservation does not compromise essential services.

No TAPS measure may interrupt or compromise healthcare, emergency response, disaster risk reduction and management, public safety and security, communications, information technology, water supply, sanitation, laboratory operations, cold-chain requirements, traffic management, building safety systems or any other essential or frontline service.

Emergency lighting, alarms, fire protection systems, medical devices, life-support equipment and refrigeration needed for medicines and biological materials must remain operational.

Servers and network infrastructure, CCTV and access controls, essential pumps, communications equipment and other comparable critical loads must likewise remain operational as required.

Streetlights, security lights, exit lights, stairwell lights and other illumination necessary to prevent accidents or crime cannot be switched off.

Dimming may only be undertaken when technically safe and consistent with applicable standards.

Electrical switching must also be performed only by authorized personnel following approved facility procedures.

Equipment cannot be unplugged or de-energized when doing so could cause damage, data loss, unsafe restart conditions, or a breach of warranty, maintenance protocol or regulatory requirements.

Heads of covered facilities may exempt specific loads or areas when necessary for safety, health, accessibility, security, continuity of service or property protection, provided the reason is documented in the facility’s TAPS Implementation Plan.

Other Cebu sectors urged to participate

While TAPS is mandatory for covered provincial government facilities, the EO does not impose mandatory participation on all energy users across Cebu.

Instead, the Provincial Government is strongly enjoining the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, national government agencies situated in Cebu, component cities, municipalities, barangays to voluntarily participate and adopt corresponding internal measures.

Public and private schools, utilities, commercial and industrial establishments, malls, hotels, civil society organizations, households and other energy end-users are also encouraged to participate.

The provincial government will also invite component local government units, national government agencies, electric distribution utilities, business groups, educational institutions, tourism establishments, malls, industrial facilities, civil society organizations, homeowners’ associations and media organizations to support TAPS.

Their participation may include synchronized voluntary energy reduction, public information activities, technical cooperation and the sharing of aggregate energy-reduction data, subject to applicable laws and data-protection requirements.

Thus, the Monday 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. energy-reduction period is mandatory within the provincial government but voluntary for other sectors and households across the province.

Amid worsening power supply shortage

The order comes as the Visayas grid continues to face insufficient available generation, a situation that has prompted the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to require distribution utilities to reduce their loads through rotational brownouts.

NGCP Assistant Vice President and head for System Operation–Visayas Engr. Neil Modena earlier said the situation had worsened, with generating plants accounting for nearly 1,000 megawatts of unavailable capacity in the system figures he provided.

With insufficient supply to meet demand, NGCP has had to require distribution utilities, including Visayan Electric (VECO) and electric cooperatives such as CEBECO, to drop load to prevent the grid from becoming overloaded and potentially triggering a wider system collapse.

The TAPS program introduces a demand-reduction measure within the provincial government as the power shortage continues.

Province to measure energy savings

Baricuatro’s EO requires the provincial government to track the implementation and energy savings generated by the program.

The Provincial Energy Efficiency and Conservation Officer (EEC Officer) will serve as the lead implementing and monitoring officer.

The office is tasked to coordinate with the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior and Local Government, electric distribution utilities and other relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Within 10 working days from the EO’s effectivity, the EEC Officer is tasked with ensuring implementation within the respective areas, maintaining participation records and submitting accurate and timely reports.

Each covered facility must maintain a weekly participation log indicating the measures undertaken, actual or estimated energy reduction, operational issues encountered, exemptions invoked and recommended improvements.

Monthly reports must be submitted to the EEC Officer no later than the fifth working day of the succeeding month.

The lead implementing office must also submit a consolidated quarterly report to the governor showing participation rates, verified or estimated energy savings, implementation concerns and recommended policy or facility improvements.

Reports required by the DOE will also be transmitted in the form and manner prescribed by the agency.

The measure took effect immediately upon signing on September 4 and will remain effective unless amended, superseded or revoked.

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