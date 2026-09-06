Girl prodigy, 10, swimming for Cebu City at nat’l tilt in Bacolod City

Adrianna Erika Ching. | CDN Digital photo Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana swimmer Adrianna Erika Ching, 10, will represent Cebu City during the “Batang Pinoy” national tournament from Dec. 12 to 18, 2026 in Bacolod City.

Ching qualified to compete after winning seven gold medals in the recent 3rd Cebu Race Pace Single Age Band Swim Meet.

The competition was held in Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) from Aug. 21 to 23, 2026.

In addition to winning seven gold medals, Ching was named the most outstanding swimmer in her division for girls ages 10-11.

READ: Cebu City Niños’ swim tryouts for Batang Pinoy is Cebu Race Pace

Among the categories that she bested were the 50-meter and 100-meter Fly, 50-meter and 100-meter Back, 50-meter and 100-meter Free, and 50-meter Breast.

Aside from this, Ching also finished within the qualifying times (QTs) in these categories, a requirement to participate in the “Batang Pinoy.”

Grateful to God

“It was good, and there were a lot of people, very init (hot). And then it was fun; I love my swim,” Ching said, adding that she was happy and thankful to God after she qualified for the Batang Pinoy.

Ching said that she is now starting to prepare for the Batang Pinoy.

“I will train more and always do time trials. I will make sure my time is good so I can make my time much better,” she added.

Ching said that she dreamed of becoming an Olympian someday.

READ: Tenth-grader’s 7 gold medals mark Bulacao school’s arrival in swimming

“It’s because I want my family to feel happy and go to the Olympics, and they will watch me swim. And I want to beat my record and be very fast in swimming,” she said.

Ching’s models

Among the professional swimmers that she looks up to are Michael Phelps and Gretchen Walsh.

Ching also thanked her coach, Ryan Galo and Danica Galo; her school, Childlink Learning Center and Childlink High School Inc.; and her swimming team, Hydro Immersion swimming team, for their support and encouragement.

Early this year, Ching delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Open Schools Invitation (AOSI) Long Course Swimming Championship 2026, winning three gold medals and four silver medals in Bangkok, Thailand.

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