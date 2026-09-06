Walk with Mary: Cebuanos honor Christ’s mother before birthday

A sea of devotees and illuminated carrozas flowed down Cebu City’s streets during the 41st Annual Walk with Mary and 8th Cebu Grand Marian Procession Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Marian devotees walked through the streets of Cebu City before dawn on Sunday, September 6, joining the 41st Annual Walk with Mary and 8th Cebu Grand Marian Procession in prayer and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The solemn procession began shortly after 4 a.m. at the Cebu Provincial Capitol and proceeded down Osmeña Boulevard before culminating at Plaza Independencia, where Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” S. Uy presided over the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

Solemn procession before sunrise

Around 24 Marian images aboard carrozas decorated with floral arrangements featured in the procession.

The faithful walked alongside the carrozas as they made their way toward Plaza Independencia.

As the procession moved through Cebu City’s streets, a sea of lit candles illuminated portions of the route while the city remained in the early hours of the morning.

READ: Archbishop Uy: Let Mama Mary lead the faithful closer to Jesus

Walking with personal prayers

For some devotees, the annual walk was an expression of personal prayers and petitions they brought with them along the procession.

Corrien Napoles, 23, a devotee of Our Lady of Lourdes, joined the procession with a particular prayer in mind. She is preparing to take the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) board examination in October.

“As for me, I’m a CPA board taker karong October so mao na akoang pinaka pinakapangayo karon nga year (that is the favor I am most urgenty asking for this year),” she said.

Napoles said participating in the Walk with Mary was also a way of commemorating Mary’s birthday and expressing her faith in the Blessed Virgin Mary.

For Catherine Braga, 55, a devotee of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, the Walk with Mary has become an annual expression of her faith.

Braga, who has participated in the event for around five to seven years, described the gathering as holy and solemn.

“Mao na ni nakasanayan namo gyud every year. Unya holy gyud kaayo siya, unya solemn jud kaayo,” she said.

(This has become our yearly custom. It is so sacred and very solemn.)

She said she joins the procession with prayers for the good health of her family and for peace in the world.

Refuge amid problems

For 23-year-old Julia Fantonial, also a devotee of Our Lady of Lourdes, Sunday’s procession was her first.

Fantonial said she joined to follow her patron and express her faith in the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom she considers a refuge whenever she encounters problems.

“Ang significance para namo is ang pagtuo namo sa Mahal nga Birhen, kay grabe gyud kaayo iyahang gibuhat sa tanan tingali. Especially sa blessings, mga ingon ana. Siya amoang dangpanan. If naa mi problem, adto mi mu-speak up niya,” she said.

(For us this is significant because the Blessed Virgin Mary has done many wonderful things.)

She recalled turning to Mary during a difficult family situation, asking for guidance and a sign as she faced a major decision.

Fantonial said she eventually received what she considered a sign, which influenced her decision to move forward and was followed by blessings.

This year, she also carried prayers for friends preparing to take the Licensure Examination for Teachers on September 20, while asking for Mary’s guidance as she prepares to take the examination herself in March.

Uy calls for greater care for creation

The devotees and carrozas eventually reached Plaza Independencia, where the faithful gathered for the Eucharistic Celebration marking the culmination of the annual Walk with Mary.

In his homily, Uy urged the faithful to “look, consider, pay attention,” drawing attention to how people today can become so absorbed in their phones and screens that they fail to notice the world around them.

“We can spend hours scrolling through pictures of the world while failing to notice the beautiful world right in front of us,” Uy said.

He connected this to Jesus’ teachings, noting that instead of explaining God’s providence through complicated theological concepts, Jesus pointed to ordinary parts of creation such as birds, flowers, grass, trees and the sky.

Uy also linked the message to Mary, whom he described as someone who lived close to nature and whose experience of ordinary life helped shape the way Jesus later used creation in his teachings.

Appreciate nature to protect it

For the archbishop, the call to notice creation is also a call to protect it, particularly as Cebu continues to face environmental damage.

“We will not protect what we do not appreciate. And we cannot appreciate what we no longer notice,” he said.

Uy said caring for creation requires more than tree planting, calling for a “conversion of hearts” and a simpler way of living that recognizes the value of nature.

He urged the faithful to “walk with open eyes,” “walk gently” and “walk gratefully,” encouraging them to avoid unnecessary waste, care for trees and protect rivers, seas, mountains, forests and wildlife.

He also called on devotees to carry the message of the Walk with Mary beyond the annual procession, saying devotion should become responsibility and prayer should become action.

“Walk with Mary should become a walk of care for our common home,” Uy said.

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