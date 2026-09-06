Two rescued alive 11 days after deadly Nepal floods

| via The Kathmandu Post

KATHMANDU — Two people were rescued alive on Saturday, 11 days after they went missing when devastating floods swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River.

One of those rescued was a Chinese national, who was found at Audit-4 of the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa district, according to the Nepali Army.

The man had been trapped inside the tunnel since the flooding hit the area. Army spokesman Rajaram Basnet said a team from the Nepali Army, assisted by disaster experts from South Korea, carried out the rescue operation.

READ: Nepal tunnel rescue sparks hope 10 days after deadly floods

He was being taken to an army barracks in Trishuli, Nuwakot, for further care.

Chandika Shrestha, 64, a resident of Betrawati in Bidur Municipality-10, had gone missing alongside four members of her family on August 26, when the flash floods tore through the Bhotekoshi river basin, decimating entire settlements. | Photo: Courtesy of Nepal Police

Separately, a 64-year-old woman was rescued alive from the upper floor of a four-storey house in Betravati, Bidur Municipality, Nuwakot.

READ: Nepal floods: Hundreds feared stuck in tunnels, death toll over 950

The woman, identified as Chandika Shrestha, had been trapped after the house was buried in the floods. A nine-member rescue team from the army’s No. 19 Battalion, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Suman Kumar BK, rescued her from the upper floor.

The two rescues came on the 11th day of search and rescue operations following the Bhotekoshi floods, which caused widespread destruction in Rasuwa and surrounding areas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP