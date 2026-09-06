Metro Cebu air quality better, still ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

A view of Cebu City’s eastern side. CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality continued to improve on Sunday morning, September 6, but remains “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups”, based on the latest monitoring of the Environmental Management Bureau Region in Central Visayas (EMB-7).

The Metro Cebu monitoring station in Talisay City recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 127 as of 11 a.m. Sunday, up slightly from 126 at 7 a.m. Both readings were classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

The latest figures mark further improvement from Saturday, when Metro Cebu’s AQI remained in the “Very Unhealthy” category.

Less unhealthy

On Saturday, September 5, the Metro Cebu station recorded an AQI of 166 at 7 a.m. and 161 at 11 a.m., both classified as “Very Unhealthy.”

By Sunday morning, the AQI had dropped to 126 at 7 a.m., before slightly increasing to 127 at 11 a.m.

The improvement also brings Metro Cebu farther from the “Acutely Unhealthy” range recorded earlier in the week.

Under the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” classification, people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit outdoor exertion.

EMB-7 continues to monitor local ambient air quality amid reports of haze across the region to evaluate its presence, extent and potential health impacts.

Toledo remains in ‘Good’ category

Meanwhile, air quality at the EMB-7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City remained “Good” on Sunday.

The station recorded an AQI of 47 at 7 a.m. and 46 at 11 a.m.

This is slightly different from Saturday’s readings, when the Toledo station recorded an AQI of 46 at both 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., also classified as “Good.”

EMB-7 continues to encourage the public to stay informed and regularly check the latest official air-quality readings and advisories as monitoring of the reported haze continues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP