PCG examines yacht routes linked to P366M kush haul

Authorities discover more suspected high-grade marijuana from sailing yacht ‘Lindsy’ during a continuing search at the Subic Bay Yacht Club in Subic Bay Freeport, Zambales on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Photo from PCG Zambales

OLONGAPO CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday (Sept. 5) said it is seeking access to the sailing yacht Lindsy to investigate possible clues about maritime routes allegedly used to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

The yacht is currently under the custody of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Cmdr. Euphraim Jayson Diciano, head of the PCG in Zambales, told the Inquirer that they had sent a letter to BOC-Port of Subic District Collector Geniefelle Lagmay requesting access to the yacht.

READ: Smuggled cigarettes worth P80-M seized by PCG Central Cebu

The Coast Guard wants to examine the watercraft as part of its ongoing investigation.

Diciano said the PCG will check the yacht’s voyage history, movements and navigational data to identify patterns and possible maritime corridors that may have been used to transport illegal substances.

READ: PCG recovers more shabu bundles floating off Pangasinan shores

Among the equipment and records the PCG wants to see are the yacht’s logbooks, navigational charts and onboard navigation systems.

These pieces include the boat’s electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS), chart plotter, global positioning system (GPS) and automatic identification system (AIS).

“These records will be examined to help authorities establish the yacht’s voyage history, including its movements before it arrived at Subic Bay,” Diciano said in a phone interview.

The Coast Guard said information gathered from the examination can also be incorporated into its database for future maritime law enforcement operations.

The request came as authorities continued to investigate the yacht following the discovery of alleged high-grade marijuana, or “kush,” on board the vessel at the Subic Bay Yacht Club (SBYC).

Authorities have yet to determine whether the yacht’s navigation records can establish its previous movements or shed light on possible routes connected to the shipment of illegal substances.

The total value of the suspected high-grade marijuana recovered from the yacht reached P366.6 million after authorities continued stripping and searching the vessel.

The BOC-Port of Subic confirmed on Saturday that its composite team found 109 additional packages of kush worth an estimated P204.4 million.

Authorities searched different compartments and hard-to-reach areas of the vessel, including its underside.

“Coast Guard divers also went underwater to inspect portions of the yacht as part of the continuing search for possible hidden contraband,” Diciano said.

The initial seizure followed information received by the PCG Intelligence Unit-Zambales on Sept. 1.

Mechanics repairing the yacht’s generator and engine reportedly discovered a hidden compartment containing suspected illegal substances.

This incident prompted authorities to hold covert verification and prepare an operation with the BOC and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

On Sept. 2, authorities boarded and searched the yacht, recovering approximately 89 bags of suspected kush weighing 98.3 kilograms.

The yacht arrived at the SBYC on Aug. 28 after encountering generator and engine problems while sailing from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia to Taiwan.

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