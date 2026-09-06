Pacific travel leader: Eatof can create 10-stop East Asian journey

Representatives from participating provinces of the 19th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation General Assembly signed the Joint Declaration of Development on Sept. 3, 2026. CDN Digital photo

CEBU, Philippines — A trip to East Asia does not have to end after one destination, as the region’s diverse attractions could be packaged into longer journeys that bring more visitors and create greater opportunities for tourism businesses.

Pacific Asia Travel Association (Pata) chief executive Noor Ahmad Hamid said the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation’s (Eatof) 10 member destinations could work together to market complementary experiences, encouraging travelers to explore several places instead of choosing only one.

“Imagine connecting the temples of Siem Reap with the beaches of Sibu, the culture of Yogyakarta, the landscape of Sarawak, the heritage of Luang Prabang, the mountains of Gangwon, and the sand dunes of Tuv,” Hamid said.

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Speaking at the Governors’ Conference during the 19th Eatof General Assembly in Lapu-Lapu City on September 3, Hamid said the approach could help the destinations grow the tourism market together rather than compete for the same visitors.

Beyond one destination

Rather than promoting each destination separately, Eatof members could link their tourism products and experiences into multi-destination itineraries built around their different strengths, Hamid said.

“These are not competing experiences; they are unique every month. They can become an extraordinary region for your visitors,” Hamid said.

Hamid said visitors generally experience East Asia as a region rather than through the administrative boundaries used by governments, creating an opportunity to present different destinations as part of one broader travel experience.

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The approach could also create opportunities for tourism enterprises by allowing destinations to pool resources, develop stronger digital content, and reach markets that may be difficult for individual destinations to penetrate.

Bigger market, bigger opportunities

Hamid said tourism destinations have traditionally competed for the same visitors, airline seats, international events, media exposure, and trade opportunities, but cooperation could instead help expand the market itself.

Pata forecasts international visitor arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region to reach 761.2 million by 2028, pointing to a substantial pool of travelers that East Asian destinations could pursue collectively.

“What if destinations stopped competing for the same visitors, and started growing the market together?” Hamid said.

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Joint promotions could give Eatof members a larger platform to tell a regional story while allowing individual destinations to retain their own identities and brands.

Hamid also urged the federation to deepen cooperation beyond marketing, including tourism intelligence, product development, digital innovation, sustainability solutions, connectivity, and skills development.

From network to alliance

The proposed collaboration would form part of what Hamid called the “Super 10” concept, where the 10 destinations retain their distinct identities while using their combined strengths to create greater value.

He said Eatof should move beyond an organization that meets periodically toward an alliance that continuously creates value for tourism businesses, communities, and other stakeholders.

He challenged the member destinations to look beyond the number of visitors each can attract individually and consider what they could create together that would be difficult for any single destination to achieve alone.

“Ten destinations, different identities, but when you work together, you become a much stronger force in the global travel and tourism field,” Hamid said.

The Eatof is a regional tourism alliance currently comprising 10 official member provinces: Cebu (Philippines), Gangwon State (South Korea), Jilin (China), Tottori (Japan), Tuv (Mongolia), Sarawak (Malaysia), Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Quang Ninh (Vietnam), Luang Prabang (Laos), and Siem Reap (Cambodia).

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