Danao boy, 13, dies after getting caught in pig’s leash

The pig pen where the boy was found in Danao City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 13-year-old boy died after his neck accidentally got entangled with a pig’s rope leash in Barangay Cogon, Danao City, on Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2026.

The victim is a resident of the said place.

The Danao City Police Station had received a report regarding the incident and immediately responded to the area.

Based on the initial investigation, before the incident, the father of the victim had told him to watch over their pig that had recently given birth to piglets.

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Piglets prompt search

The father was sewing a sheet of canvas inside the house when the incident happened. The sheet was to be used as protection against the sunlight for the pigpen.

A few minutes after, the father heard the piglets crying, so he asked his 11-year-old younger son to look for the victim.

However, when he went to the pigpen, he did not see his elder brother.

The younger son informed his father that he wasn’t able to find the victim, so they immediately searched for him.

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Boy found unconscious, autopsy recommended

During their search, the younger brother saw the victim beside the pigpen, unconscious. The victim’s neck was entangled with the pig’s leash.

Due to this, they immediately called for help from their neighbors.

The victim was brought to Cebu Provincial Hospital-Danao City by the city’s emergency responders; however, he was declared dead by the attending physician.

Authorities also recommended that the family have the victim undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of its death.

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